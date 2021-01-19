Tiffany Trump announces engagement to longtime boyfriend

While Tiffany Trump's father may not need to work across the political aisle anymore, he will have the honor of walking her down the aisle at her upcoming wedding.

In a post commemorating the milestones celebrated during President Trump's four years in the White House, the younger Trump daughter announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos on Tuesday.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” she wrote. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

Trump, a 27-year-old graduate of Georgetown Law School, originally met her 23-year-old fiancé while on vacation in Greece during the summer of 2018.

Boulos, whose family owns one of Nigeria's largest trading conglomerates, is of French and Lebanese descent and was born in Houston, Texas.

Trump and Boulos raised eyebrows in 2019 when he bought his then-girlfriend a $700,000 "friendship bracelet" while summering in London. Maan Chakhchir, the store manager of the Knightsbridge location of famed jeweler Samer Halimeh New York, had words of praise for the young couple after their visit.

"They are a really lovely couple, very down-to-earth and clearly very happy together," he said, further suggesting that the couple should consider getting engaged and that he could design the ring.