Transgender activist makes argument for all children to be put on puberty blockers until they can determine identity

A transgender activist made an argument for all children to be put on puberty blockers until they can make an informed decision on their gender.

“If children can't consent to puberty blockers which pause any permanent changes even with the relevant professional evaluation, how can they consent to the permanent and irreversible changes that come with their own puberty with no professional evaluation whatsoever?” YouTuber Zinnia Jones, also known as Lauren McNamara, tweeted this month.

“This is literally a position that permanent changes are fine as long as you're not trans,” Jones continued. “An inability to offer informed consent or understand the long-term consequences is actually an argument for putting every single cis and trans person on puberty blockers until they acquire that ability.”

Jones, however, told the Washington Examiner that she is not advocating for all children to be put on such medications.

"I was not making an argument that all youth should be given puberty blockers. This was not an actual proposal, and it is not something I advocate or endorse," Jones said.

"This was an argument that claims of trans youth’s unreadiness to give consent to puberty blockers, if followed consistently, lead to the conclusion that all youth are likewise not ready for the experience of puberty itself. Because that conclusion is absurd — again, this was not something that I advocated or endorsed — the argument that trans youth can’t consent to puberty blockers is faulty," Jones added.

Jones also has a blog called Gender Analysis, where she recounts “transitioning for the past five years, which has required me to learn a lot about a variety of transgender-related subjects.”

The Twitter posts came as the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ruled at the start of December that children under the age of 16 are “unlikely to be able to give informed consent” concerning puberty blockers.

The case involved biologically female Keira Bell, 23, who sued the National Health Service's Gender Identity Development Service for Children and Adolescents over receiving puberty blockers when she was 16. Bell subsequently regretted transitioning and said she was too young to make such a decision.

“There will be enormous difficulties in a child under 16 understanding and weighing up this information and deciding whether to consent to the use of puberty-blocking medication,” the ruling read.

“It is highly unlikely that a child aged 13 or under would be competent to give consent to the administration of puberty blockers. It is doubtful that a child aged 14 or 15 could understand and weigh the long-term risks and consequences of the administration of puberty blockers,” it added.