Trump accuses James Comey of lying under oath about anonymous sources

President Trump accused former FBI Director James Comey of lying under oath during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in 2017 after watching a clip on Fox News Sunday morning.

“Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G when asked ‘have you ever been an anonymous source...or known someone else to be an anonymous source...?’ He said strongly ‘never, no.’ He lied as shown clearly on @foxandfriends,” Trump tweeted.

The exchange he was referring to was shown on “Fox and Friends” earlier on in the morning. Here’s the full exchange betweeen Sen. Chuck Grassley and Comey during the May 3 hearing;

Grassley: “Director Comey, have you ever been an anonymous source in news reports about matters relating to the trump investigation or the Clinton investigation?”



Comey: “Never.”



Grassley: “Question two , and relatively related: Have you ever authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports about the trump investigation or the Clinton investigation?”



Comey: “No.”

The exchange became relevant after former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired Friday. Part of the reason cited for the firing came from an FBI inspector general’s report that found McCabe had authorized two FBI agents to speak to a Wall Street Journal reporter about the Clinton email investigation and an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

McCabe said in a statement to news outlets that he had the authority to do what he did and Comey knew he was doing it.

“It was not a secret, it took place over several days, and others, including the Director, were aware of the interaction with the reporter,” he said. “It was the type of exchange with the media that the Deputy Director oversees several times per week. In fact, it was the same type of work that I continued to do under Director Wray, at his request.”

Trump later tweeted he never saw McCabe taking notes during meetings with him and, if he crafted memos about his meetings with Trump, they were likely crafted to fit his own agenda.

"Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?" Trump tweeted.