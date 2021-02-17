Reemerging Trump mulls role in bid to recall Gavin Newsom

Former President Donald Trump is considering whether to add his voice to the bid to recall Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and could hold rallies in the state if a runoff election is triggered later this year.

Trump is eyeing the race from his post-presidency perch in South Florida. The former president has remained largely out of sight since leaving the White House on Inauguration Day last month, breaking his relative silence only a few times — including his scathing Tuesday statement about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that has set off a GOP civil war.

Trumpworld is not ruling out the former president stepping into the recall effort. Jason Miller, a top adviser to the former president, told the Washington Examiner that Trump is not currently tracking activity in the race — but that could change.

Trump might even bring his raucous political rallies back for the first time since leaving office, igniting what multiple polls show are his still-staunch supporters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in a move demonstrating the considerable political power he still wields as the GOP tries charting a path forward.

"He is weighing holding rallies in California over the next couple of months," according to a Bloomberg reporter.

Organizers of the "Recall Newsom 2020" movement must meet a 1.5 million-signature threshold by mid-March to trigger a special statewide election challenging Newsom, whom the Right has roasted for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recall measure would head to voters between 60 and 80 days later.

While potential candidates face an uphill fight in the deep-blue state, they gained momentum after photographs appeared of Newsom mask-less during a birthday dinner at an upscale Napa Valley restaurant, breaching his own coronavirus restrictions. (The governor later publicly apologized and said the dinner was a mistake.)

Republicans Kevin Faulconer, a former San Diego mayor, and John Cox, who lost to Newsom in the 2018 governor's race, have already announced their candidacies, with close Trump ally Richard Grenell reportedly weighing a potential run.

The Republican National Committee last week committed $250,000 to the recall effort, joining the state GOP's spending to try ousting the Democratic state executive.

Biden beat Trump in California by a nearly 30 percentage point margin in the 2020 general election, but Newsom's popularity has fallen drastically since last year, in large part stemming from his handling of the pandemic.

A recent Berkeley IGS poll shows Newsom's approval rating declining sharply since September. That number is now underwater.

On Tuesday, a group of 11 GOP lawmakers issued a letter criticizing Newsom's leadership amid the "failures" of the state's coronavirus vaccination rollout.

The White House has said it opposes the recall bid, with press secretary Jen Psaki stating in a tweet that President Biden "clearly opposes any effort to recall" Newsom.

But in a possible bellwether for Republicans late last year, the GOP regained three Southern California House seats they had lost in the 2018 midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Trump raised tens of millions of dollars from his supporters following the Nov. 3 election, money that can't be used on a future campaign of his own but which he can use to boost other candidates.

Trump's attack on the Republican Party's other top leader, McConnell, blamed the Senate GOP leader for election losses, with the former president vowing to back primary challengers to GOP incumbents who side with McConnell.

Republican voters have said they want Trump to remain a major GOP figure, with 59% of respondents to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll stating that they want him to play a significant role. This is an increase of 9 percentage points since Jan. 25, before Trump was acquitted on a charge of incitement of insurrection, and an increase of 18 percentage points from a poll conducted on Jan. 7, one day after pro-Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot.

A potential runoff could be an early test of Trump's ability to wield this support while reuniting with the party establishment.