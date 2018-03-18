Trump rips Robert Mueller's investigative team for having too many Democrats: 'Does anyone think that's fair?'

President Trump questioned the partisan make-up of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team in another attack on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!” Trump tweeted.

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

While Mueller’s team has been criticized for the amount of Democrats on the team, Mueller — a former FBI director — is a Republican.

It’s the latest critique of the investigation this weekend, as Trump has filled much of an event-less couple of days with tweeting about former FBI Director James Comey, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and Mueller’s investigation.

On Saturday, Trump said the Mueller investigation is based off the unverified dossier that made salacious accusations against Trump. It “should never have been started,” Trump said, and he once again referred to the investigation as a “WITCH HUNT.”

Mueller reportedly sent questions to Trump's legal team at the end of last week.

Trump has also tweeted several times about McCabe and Comey, including earlier Sunday when he tried to brand the memos McCabe is said to have kept about his time in the FBI as “fake” and accused Comey of lying under oath in the Senate Judiciary Committee.