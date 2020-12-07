Trump: Rudy Giuliani doing 'very well' after contracting coronavirus

President Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is recovering quickly after it was announced the former New York City mayor tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Trump told reporters on Monday that he just spoke with 76-year-old Giuliani, who is in the hospital, noting that his personal lawyer has "no temperature."

"Rudy is doing well," Trump said. "He’s doing very well. That's another champion. Greatest mayor in the history of New York. What he’s doing now is more important, and he will admit that. He was the greatest mayor. Did a fantastic job, especially when you see what’s going on nowadays there."

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City, has long been a staunch ally and friend to Trump and has been spearheading his legal effort to overturn election results in several states that went for President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump first announced Giuliani's diagnosis in a tweet Sunday. In a radio interview that aired hours earlier, Giuliani said the president's team hopes to flip four states to Trump's column before electors certify their votes on Dec. 14, relying on the courts and state legislatures to overturn the results over allegations of widespread voter fraud and other irregularities. So far, it has had little success.

Giuliani thanked supporters and well-wishers and has continued tweeting about the legal team's efforts since he tested positive for the virus. The former mayor was reportedly transported to Georgetown University Medical Center for treatment.

"Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes," Giuliani said. "I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything."