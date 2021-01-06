Trump supporter tells Fox News protesters are not violent and Capitol is 'people's house'

A supporter of President Trump participating in the rally outside of the Capitol told Fox News that the demonstrations weren't violent and that the Capitol building is the “people’s house.”
“No one here is being violent,” the Trump supporter, who identified himself as Gene Gilcrest, told Fox News when asked if he was accepting of the situation getting “violent” near the Capitol.
“You say the Capitol was breached? Whose house is that? That is we the people’s house. That is the United States of American Capitol.”
Fox cut away as he began to say that American taxpayers' money pays for the building.
"No one here is being violent. You say the Capitol was breached. Whose house is that? That is We The People's house."— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 6, 2021
A member of Bikers For Trump defends protestors who stormed the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Ww3uRV9Y3q
Trump supporters marched their way to the U.S. Capitol building and stormed inside shortly after the president finished his remarks outside the White House.
Protesters were able to make their way into the Senate chamber, with one protester captured on camera sitting in the chair of the presiding officer. Another photo showed Capitol Police officers with guns drawn on protesters attempting to break into the House chamber.
A protester is sitting in the chair of the presiding officer of the Senate. pic.twitter.com/qiqAVv7eMF— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 6, 2021
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) pic.twitter.com/PwkQhxi4tw— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 6, 2021
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News that he heard a call of “shots fired” from Capitol Police while officers were evacuating members from their chambers.
Lawmakers had broken off from the joint session of Congress to debate the objection of Arizona’s electors when the breach of the Capitol occurred.
Vice President Mike Pence released a statement moments earlier indicating that he did not plan to reject Electoral College votes unilaterally, disappointing many of the protesters who heard the news as they were descending on the Capitol grounds.