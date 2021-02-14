US dips below 100,000 average daily new COVID cases for first time in months

The United States dipped below 100,000 average daily new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a number that hasn't been achieved since early November.

In a seven-day rolling average, the total dropped below 100,000 on Friday and stayed below on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

On Friday, the average was about 99,511 cases. On Saturday, the average dropped to 82,178 cases.

The average of daily new cases of the coronavirus was above 200,000 for much of December and increased to about 250,000 in January.

"We are still at about 100,000 cases a day. We are still at around 1,500 to 3,500 deaths per day. The cases are more than two-and-a-half-fold times what we saw over the summer," Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Wolensky told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday. "It’s encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they’re coming down from an extraordinarily high place."

The seven-day rolling average for coronavirus deaths was about 2,500 on Saturday. That average peaked at around 3,300 earlier this winter.

"All of it is really wraps up into we can’t let our guard down," Walensky said. “We have to continue wearing masks. We have to continue with our current mitigation measures. And we have to continue getting vaccinated as soon as that vaccine is available to us."

So far, the U.S. has experienced more than 27.5 million cases of the coronavirus and over 484,000 deaths attributed to the virus.