Viral video shows New York business owners telling health inspector to 'get out' after she tries to break up event

A gathering of small business owners in defiance of coronavirus restrictions in western New York went viral Saturday after a video emerged of a health inspector and three police officers being turned away by the crowd.

“Get out!” the gathering of people can be heard yelling at a health inspector. “Go get a warrant!”

The event was organized by the owner of Buffalo’s Athletes Unleashed Gym, Robby Dinero, who said the gathering of about 50 business owners was a protest of New York’s coronavirus restrictions that forced the closure of gyms, salons, and other “nonessential” businesses, according to Buffalo News.

"It absolutely was a protest — inside my building," Dinero said.

The video shows a back and forth with arguments over masks, business closures, and whether or not authorities had the legal right to be on the premises.

“We will not comply!” the business owners and their supporters can be heard chanting at one point in the video.

"I'm asking for you guys to have some compassion," one man says to the health inspector, "for the people that have lost everything."

No arrests or citations were issued, and at the end of the video the police and health inspector can be seen leaving the premises and walking back to their cars.