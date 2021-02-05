Push for Oprah on $50 bill, Kamala Harris on $100, Taylor Swift on $20

As President Biden considers putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, a group has emerged with several other proposals to put women on bills.

The British information firm Merchant Machine called for putting Vice President Kamala Harris on the $100 bill, media big Oprah Winfrey on the $50 bill, and tennis champ Serena Williams on the $10 bill.

Photo courtesy Merchant Machine

And if Tubman is sidelined, the firm suggested singer Taylor Swift on the $20 bill.

In a proposal shared with Secrets, the goal of the group called for an international campaign to put more successful women on currency besides Queen Elizabeth II.

In its study of the gender inequality of world currencies, Merchant Machine said that 88% of the world’s banknotes feature men. Exclude all the bills featuring the queen and it rises to 91%.

The firm, which focuses on British payment processing options, also suggested changes overseas to include a bill featuring German Chancellor Angela Merkel and climate change proponent Greta Thunberg.

“To counteract this gender disparity, we showcase six of the most influential women of 2020 who we feel are deserving to adorn the future series of banknotes. From leading us through the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting for climate change, dominating the music and athletic spaces, and revolutionizing the political landscapes, these are the women making modern history,” said the firm.