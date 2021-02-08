Liberal Media Scream: Reporter decries ‘ex-boyfriend’ abuse from Team Trump

This week’s Liberal Media Scream had a lot of choices from reporters never happier than to have a new administration that thinks like they do to report on.

But only one expressed the relief she felt in getting to cover the Democratic Biden administration after the “bad ex-boyfriend” abuse she felt dealing with Team Trump.

On CNN on Sunday, Yahoo News White House correspondent Brittany Shepherd came down hard on former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. She compared McEnany’s White House briefings to “having a really bad ex-boyfriend. We were getting essentially abused by Kayleigh for so long.”

And worse, she charged that McEnany incited people to “go to deadly ends for some people with death threats.”

But now, with spokeswoman Jen Psaki, “It’s very refreshing.”

Shepherd on CNN’s Reliable Sources:

“It’s been really refreshing to have briefings every day and to even know who the senior officials talking to Biden are. We were not getting that in any of the Trump years, especially in those waning days of the McEnany briefings.

“And it is refreshing, I do kind of put it towards like having a really bad ex-boyfriend. We were getting essentially abused by Kayleigh for so long, or at least she was calling us fake news and inciting her followers and followers of the president to not only harass us online but obviously go to deadly ends for some people with death threats.

“Now, we have Jen and the entire Biden team. It’s very refreshing. But it’s important to remember that the bar has literally been left on the floor, and just being able to show up and clear it isn’t enough.”

Media Research Center Vice President Brent Baker explains our weekly pick: “Shepherd exemplifies the hostility the White House press corps had toward Kayleigh McEnany and all things Trump, combined with their eager embrace of the new administration, quick to hail Biden’s press team as ‘very refreshing.’ It’s as if Shepherd just got a job transfer from an office full of people she finds disreputable to a new office full of people who inspire her.”