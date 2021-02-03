Interview: Marjorie Taylor Greene shrugs, Democrats ‘are helping me’

Taking a “go ahead, make my day” approach, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene today shot back at Democrats planning to force her off House committees for past controversial statements, declaring it will free her up to go on a national tour to help fill the House with conservatives.

“How stupid they are,” Greene told Secrets before Democrats on the House Rules Committee voted to move forward with plans to strip her membership on two panels. “They don’t even realize they’re helping me. I’m pretty amazed at how dumb they are,” added the first-term member.

Instead of being worried about losing her seat on the education and budget panels, the Republican bomb thrower said she is eager to step up her fight against Democrats and Republicans she views as centrists, including the GOP leadership.

“I think Republicans need to get back to who they are, and they need to stop talking and actually doing,” she said. “And [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy and all these leaders, the leadership, and everyone is proving that they are all talk and not about action, and they’re just all about doing business as usual in Washington. And so, what’s the difference between them and the Democrats? There isn’t a difference,” said Greene.

“They seek to silence and discontinue conservative voices, while expanding their progressive, anti-American schemes.”@RepAndyBiggsAZ, @FreedomCaucus members stand by @mtgreenee. https://t.co/Oj6Zxh8rLh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 3, 2021

Despite top Republicans, including Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, joining Democrats in condemning offensive comments and social media posts she made before becoming a member of the House. The comments ranged from appearing to endorse conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terror attacks and the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Other social media activity showed Greene appearing to support comments that called for executing top Democrats.

McCarthy met with her Wednesday and said she had agreed that she must hold herself to a “higher standard” going forwad. Still, Greene has strong support from her constituents and the House Freedom Caucus.

She raised over $300,000 — $150,000 just yesterday — from over 10,000 donors in her fight against Washington in the past week and won a letter of support signed by key Republican leaders in her district (shown below).

“I want to say thank you. My biggest thing I keep saying just non-stop is thank you to the people who are supporting me and all the emails and messages and to the people in my district. I’m proud of my district because this is a place in Georgia and a beautiful place in this country where Americans love their freedoms, and they’re fed up. And they aren’t willing to back down from a fight like these losers in Washington,” she said.

Greene said that she has put out statements and given interviews explaining or backing off her most controversial statements, but she said the media won’t print them. She also won’t apologize as McCarthy pressed her to do.

If @SpeakerPelosi was the minority leader, she would pull every identity politics trick in the book to defend her member. White, Woman, Wife, Mother, Christian, Conservative, Business Owner These are the reasons they don’t want me on Ed & Labor. It’s my identity & my values. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

“The media doesn’t care. I could put out the most beautiful statement ever written, and I could cure cancer at the same time, and they would not report it,” said Greene.

Fully expecting to lose her committee seats in a House vote tomorrow, Greene told us that she plans to use the free time to boost conservative 2022 candidates and former President Donald Trump’s next venture.

“Oh no, it doesn’t hurt me at all. I think it’s going to give me more time on my hands, I think, which is fantastic because then I can gain more support, I can help really get Republicans running in these primaries and elections in 2022,” she said.

“I can help President Trump, whenever he comes out with his plan, which I’m excited to do,” she said.

Greene recently talked with Trump, who supported her. “Oh yeah, he’s supportive, of course he’s supportive, he’s sick and tired of weak Republicans that won’t fight. That’s what he said,” she said.

While a House rookie, she has big ideas for what she believes she can accomplish and whom she plans to target as a House member untethered from committee work.

No matter what @GOPLeader does it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats. As much as he genuinely tries to work with @SpeakerPelosi for the good of this country, she refuses to see the hypocrisy of her own conference. pic.twitter.com/3q6XsH3SdE — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

“I’m going to push the party to the right of which is where they need to be. And hold these people accountable and help people all over the country hold them accountable. Because that’s what needs to happen,” she said.

“They need to deliver. The Republicans have been promising a lot of things for a long time, and they haven’t delivered. And, you know, we’re at $28 trillion in debt. Now, we have Joe Biden in the White House and Nancy Pelosi at 80 million years old as speaker, and we’ve got a Senate that we don’t control anymore, with, you know, Mr. Big Turtle in charge up there just just losing gracefully, losing gracefully. And everybody’s trying to bend over backwards in unity to Joe Biden, who doesn’t have a clue what’s going on whatsoever. And the world is upside down, and it shouldn’t be. There’s no reason for America to be losing, but we’re losing because Republicans will not fight,” said Greene.

“I’m going to hammer that message and make sure that the American people’s voices are heard. So I’ll be a very loud, vocal voice, and I’ll take it all over the country. And I’ll visit, and I’ll go all over my district and talk to people as much as I possibly can. So then, it’s giving me more time, and it’s really gonna come back to bite them,” she added.