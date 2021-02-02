Whites and evangelicals to lose out under Biden administration

Elections have consequences, and the Trump base of whites, men, and evangelicals is about to feel the hurt.

Instead, women, gays, blacks, and other minorities are expected to see their influence grow under the Biden-Harris administration, according to a new and revealing survey.

Or put another way in the latest and massive poll from the Pew Research Center, there will be a return to who was favored during the Obama-Biden years.

“The public’s views of how various groups will be impacted by Biden’s presidency are more similar to expectations for Barack Obama’s administration shortly before he became president in 2009. At that time, majorities thought younger people, poor people and black people would gain influence,” said Pew’s latest research.

Of 17 groups listed in asking 5,360 adults who will gain or lose influence in President Biden’s administration, evangelicals came up last. Some 50% said they would lose, while just 9% said gain.

On the gain side, 65% said black people would gain influence, the highest in the survey. It was 79% when Obama entered office.

Women were expected to have the second-most gains, followed by gay people.

Certainly, in his first weeks in office, Biden has favored liberals with more than 40 executive orders. He has appointed several top-level women, but men also have top slots.

And today, the Senate confirmed Pete Buttigieg to be the secretary of transportation. Buttigieg is the first openly gay man to win Senate confirmation to a Cabinet post.