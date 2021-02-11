National gun sanctuary proposed by Marjorie Taylor Greene

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who promised to go national with her issues after Democrats unseated her from two House committees, opened with a bang today in proposing legislation to create a national gun sanctuary.

Her “Second Amendment Preservation Act” would bar federal funds for any gun control effort and block the sometimes heavy-handed Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from enacting any new rules.

The goal of the new House Republican is to block a wave of gun control that the Biden administration is planning and directly challenge H.R. 127, an anti-gun bill proposed by House liberals.

“D.C. Democrats and the Biden administration are hell-bent on destroying our gun rights. My Second Amendment Preservation Act would cut off all funds they can use to enforce gun control on the American people,” she told Secrets Thursday afternoon.

The legislation, which is so new that it has yet to have a bill number, lists two key elements:

Cut all federal funding from implementing, enforcing, or advancing any measure, law, regulation, or guidance relating to the lawful use, purchase, sale, possession, or transportation of firearms by any citizen of the United States for fiscal year 2021.

Prohibit any federal funds from enforcing or implementing regulations or guidance issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms promulgated after Nov. 1, 2020.

It is written in a way that it can be both debated in committees and added as an amendment to spending bills.

It is similar to other Second Amendment Preservation Acts popping up in state legislatures.

Greene, who popularly hosted gun raffles during her campaign, has pledged to become the most “pro-gun” member of Congress, for which there is some competition.

Her legislation already has six co-sponsors.

“Our God-given right to protect our country, ourselves, and our families shouldn’t be up for debate. I’m proud to introduce this legislation, endorsed by the American Firearms Association, that will defund the enforcement of tyrannical gun control laws,” she said.

Even though she no longer has any committee assignment, the bill will get sent to a panel for consideration, though all committees in the House and Senate are chaired by Democrats who are unlikely to look favorably on pro-gun legislation.

The mention of the ATF is likely a result of the agency’s moves last year to put new regulations and a $200 tax on the very popular AR-15 pistol, which the agency paused for a while.