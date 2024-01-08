Biden’s messaging frustrates crucial ally Clyburn as it fails to convince black voters

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said he is “very concerned” about President Joe Biden’s ability to garner support from black voters heading into the 2024 election, and he said Biden has a messaging problem.

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday on State of the Union, Clyburn expressed his frustration regarding what he painted as Biden’s successful record and the lack of support he has received for it.

HALEY CAMPAIGN CLAIMS SHE’LL BRING ‘GRIT AND GRACE’ TO THE WHITE HOUSE IN NEW AD

Tapper brought up recent reports that former President Barack Obama met with Biden to express concern about the president’s reelection bid. Tapper said the reports come amid Biden’s struggle to maintain support among black voters, and he asked Clyburn if he was worried about black voters showing up for Biden.

“Well, I’m not worried — I’m very concerned. And I have sat down with President Biden… I’ve told him what my concerns are,” the South Carolina lawmaker responded.

“I have no problem with the Biden administration and what it has done, my problem is we have not been able to break through that MAGA wall in order to get to people exactly what this president has done.”

The congressman touted Biden’s action on student loan debt as a promise made and kept. However, he said people’s attention often falls on the wrong aspect of the situation.

“He promised to relieve student loan debt, and he has done that,” Clyburn said. “But one part of his promise he was not able to keep because six Republican attorneys general and the United States Supreme Court [with a] 6-3 vote stopped him from doing so. But, he sought another way, and he has forgiven 132 billion dollars to 3.4 million people in student loan debt, but nobody writes about that. Nobody talks about that.”

“I’m still hearing from people as recent as yesterday that … he did not keep his promise on student loan debt relief, and he has.”

Clyburn brought up United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman to serve on the high court. She was nominated by Biden.

Clyburn’s frustration comes after a year when NBC News reported the president’s approval rating among black voters dropped nearly 20%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Pew Research Center reported Biden garnered 92% of votes from black people in 2020.