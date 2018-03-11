Ivanka Trump: John Kelly 'understands the role of family' in the White House

Ivanka Trump, a White House senior adviser and President Trump's daughter, pushed back on claims of simmering tensions between her, her husband Jared Kushner, and White House chief of staff John Kelly on Sunday, explaining how Kelly understood the importance of family to the president.

“One of the first things he said is, ‘You are family. You are part of the reason the president is here.’ He understands the role of family. He is a very family-oriented person and made it clear he doesn’t want to get in the way of that," Ivanka Trump told the Washington Post of the retired four-star general.

"But he also needs to make sure that in our role as advisers, we go through the process, and we respect that and have embraced that,” she continued.

Ivanka Trump's comments follow multiple reports of President Trump suggesting the first daughter and her husband return home to New York.

But speculation has run rife as Kushner faces lingering problems with his business dealings, including news Kushner Companies took million of dollars in loans from two companies that participated in White House meetings.

In addition, Kushner's interim security clearance was downgraded in February from the "Top Secret/SCI" level to "Secret" level, after the White House staff security Rob Porter scandal brought the issue into a brighter spotlight.

Ivanka Trump has also been allegedly irritating fellow Trump administration staffers by taking advantage of her close relationship with her father, according to CNN.

