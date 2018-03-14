Larry Kudlow 'prohibitive front-runner' in search for National Economic Council chair

President Trump has told close friends and White House officials he plans to tap Larry Kudlow to replace outgoing National Economic Council Chairman Gary Cohn, a source close to Trump told the Washington Examiner.

The former Reagan administration economist has spoken with Trump several times since Cohn announced his imminent departure from the West Wing, and previously served as an informal adviser on tax reform when White House aides were crafting a tax plan last fall. Trump himself told reporters on Tuesday he is "very strongly" considering Kudlow for the position, calling him a longtime friend and "very talented man."

According to the source close to Trump, Kudlow is "the prohibitive front-runner unless something radically changes" in the next few days.

"It's not a done deal," the source said, noting Trump has previously made eleventh-hour changes to personnel decisions.

Those lobbying for Kudlow's selection were pleased to see the president's comments on Tuesday about his desire for "divergent opinion[s]" inside the Oval Office. A fierce defender of free trade, Kudlow came out against the steel and aluminum tariffs Trump unveiled last week and would likely defend multilateral trade agreements against the president's protectionist instincts. He is also a seasoned television personality, who could excel as a surrogate for the White House on economic issues.

"We don't agree on everything but in this case, I think that's good," Trump said Tuesday. "I think Larry Kudlow has a good chance. He's a very, very talented man – a good man."

The president's search for a new economic adviser comes as he is reportedly looking to turn up the pressure on China for trade violations and intellectual property theft. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Trump is considering placing indefinite tariffs and investment restrictions on Chinese imports and businesses to contain the United States' trade deficit with Beijing.