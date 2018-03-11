Maxine Waters: If Robert Mueller 'doesn't get' Trump, Stormy Daniels will

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., shot back at President Trump Sunday after Trump called her a "very low I.Q. individual," saying Trump will likely face legal problems because of his alleged extra-marital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels regardless of whether special counsel Robert Mueller indicts him in relation to the Russia probe.

"This is not only typical of him, this is what this con man does. He diverts attention from himself by attacking others, but this business about Stormy is not going to go away," Waters told MSNBC.

"He can call us all the names that he wants to call us, but you know our special counsel, Mueller, is connecting the dots, and last night in a speech I said that if for some reason Mueller does not get him, Stormy will," the California Democrat continued.

Trump mocked Waters' intelligence on Saturday during a rally in Moon Township, Penn., held in support of Rick Saccone, the Republican candidate contesting a special election for Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.

He made similar comments about the 79-year-old vocal Trump critic at the Gridiron Dinner earlier in March.

But Waters said she was not intimidated by Trump's remarks.

"He can keep calling names. I've got plenty for him," she said. "He's coming for me, I'm coming for him."

Trump and Daniels reportedly started an affair shortly after Trump's wedding to first lady Melania Trump.

Daniels last week sued Trump over their supposed nondisclosure agreement, arguing that the arrangement in which Daniels was paid $130,000 in exchange for her silence was invalid because the president had not signed the contract.

