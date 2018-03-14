Trump names Larry Kudlow his new chief economic adviser

President Trump has asked CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow to be his new chairman of the National Economic Council and Kudlow has accepted, a source familiar with the matter told the Washington Examiner.

Trump officially offered Kudlow the job on Tuesday, after telling close friends and White House officials he planned to tap the former Reagan administration economist to replace Gary Cohn as his chief economic adviser.

“I immediately accepted. I said I would be honored to accept,” Kudlow told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, noting that he and Trump are expected to meet at the White House later this week.

The two men had spoken with Trump several times since Cohn announced his imminent departure from the West Wing, during which they discussed areas of disagreement and the president's recent tariffs. Trump himself told reporters on Tuesday morning he was "very strongly" considering Kudlow, a longtime personal friend who served as an informal adviser on tax reform last fall, for the position.

Those lobbying for Kudlow's selection were pleased to see the president's comments on Tuesday about his desire for "divergent opinion[s]" inside the Oval Office.

A fierce defender of free trade, Kudlow came out against the steel and aluminum tariffs Trump unveiled last week and will likely defend multilateral trade agreements against the president's protectionist instincts.

“He said to me several times, ‘I believe in global trade. I regard myself as a global trader, but it has to be fair trade to protect America,’” Kudlow told the Journal. “I’m on board with that. I personally hope widespread tariff use—it doesn’t come to that. But in some cases, it will."

Kudlow is also a seasoned television personality, whom Trump would often watch on CNBC. The conservative economist will likely maintain his regular appearances on the airwaves in his new role, as he works to advance the president's economic agenda and shape the messaging on certain issues.

The president's search for a new economic adviser comes as he is reportedly looking to turn up the pressure on China for trade violations and intellectual property theft. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Trump is considering placing indefinite tariffs and investment restrictions on Chinese imports and businesses to contain the United States' trade deficit with Beijing.