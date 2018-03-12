Trump to travel to Peru, Colombia next month in first trip to South America

President Trump will travel to Peru and Colombia next month in his first trip to South America since taking office, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday.

Trump will attend the Summit of the Americas, a gathering of Organization of American States members scheduled for mid-April, Sanders told reporters at the White House.

The president's overseas travel has already included trips to the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Most recently, he attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January.

Although the White House has confirmed that Trump will make a state visit to England sometime this year, the administration has yet to confirm when that trip will take place.