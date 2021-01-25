Prosecutors weigh possible sedition charge for zip tie Capitol riot suspect

A federal judge has blocked the release of the suspected rioter seen sporting zip tie cuffs during the early January unrest at the capitol as prosecutors consider sharper charges for the inmate.

District Judge Beryl Howell on Sunday ordered Eric Munchel, 30, to remain behind bars following his Jan. 10 arrest for his supposed role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that resulted in the death of five people, including one police officer, according to court documents. A Tennessee judge previously deemed Munchel not to be a flight risk and cleared him for release, but Howell disagreed after prosecutors said they had information to tack on charges to the 30-year-old, including sedition.

"The evidence amassed so far subjects the defendant to felonies beyond that with which he has been charged so far, including obstructing Congress, interstate travel in furtherance of rioting activity, sedition, and other offenses," the prosecutors wrote. "These offenses carry substantial penalties, which incentivizes flight and evading law enforcement – a thought that the defendant appears to have contemplated by virtue of avoiding his residence and workplace, terminating his Facebook account, and leaving his cell phone with an associate."

Munchel, who became well-known on the internet as "Zip Tie Guy," was initially apprehended and charged with "one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," according to the Department of Justice. Alleged photographs of Munchel from within the Capitol show him dressed in black camouflage with what appeared to be pepper spray, a Taser, and multiple large zip ties.

A judge blocked the release of a man who allegedly took zip ties and a stun gun to the Capitol riot attack and was seen in the Senate chamber.



A raid on his home found other weapons and high-capacity ammunition.



There were about 800 rioters but only about 135 have been charged. pic.twitter.com/QIu5s8TFaa — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 25, 2021

Prosecutors confirmed his attire and said he was wearing "combat boots, military fatigues, a tactical vest, gloves, and a gaiter that covered all of his face except for his eyes," adding that he "perceived himself to be a revolutionary."

A search of Munchel's home revealed multiple firearms, magazines, and ammunition.

The FBI agent is now describing the weapons found in Munchel's house, including a drum-style magazine. pic.twitter.com/mgRYaeLGKT — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 22, 2021

Prosecutors said both he and his mother, Lisa Eisenhart, who has also been apprehended, participated in the Jan. 6 unrest. The pair allegedly traveled together.