If there’s no deal to be had on COVID-19 relief, there’s likely no deal to be had on anything

Ten Republicans went to the White House on Monday and spoke with President Biden about their priorities for coronavirus relief. Negotiations didn’t lead to an agreement, but Republican Sen. Susan Collins called it a “very good exchange of views.”

But the era of good feeling was short-lived. A day later, Senate Democrats moved to go it alone by passing a budget resolution to begin the reconciliation process. This first big legislative push will furnish the room for at least the next two years. If there’s no deal to be had on COVID-19 relief, there probably won’t be any deals on anything.

Just two weeks into Biden’s presidency, his commitment to work with Republicans still stands in recent memory. His press secretary has reiterated it this week, so it is probably as firm as it will ever be. But the move to trigger reconciliation at this point ensures the rapid decay of those commitments and, in practical terms, will eradicate whatever incentive there was to return from incessant legislative brinkmanship to bipartisan deal-making.

Democrats and a number of Republicans actually share a basic agreement that Congress needs to spend more on COVID-19 relief. But in standing firm on Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal, Democrats are shutting the Republicans out. The Republican counteroffer funds individual payments, food assistance, unemployment, and testing and vaccine efforts, all of which are in the Biden plan. Perhaps it’s too little, but the point of negotiations is to meet somewhere in the middle, and that isn’t happening.

At least in public, Biden and the Democrats are making little of an argument beyond, “It’s not enough.” And although the vast sums they want to spend were presumably arrived at through some kind of formula, they are exorbitant and seem arbitrary. They haven’t made a compelling case that Congress needs to spend $130 billion to “help schools to safely reopen” when schools around the country have been open for months without such funding. They aren’t making a compelling case publicly that Congress needs to go ahead now, in February, and appropriate money for emergency unemployment insurance through September, when there is good reason to believe that the pandemic will be on its heels by then. After all, if it isn’t, Congress can always revisit unemployment insurance later.

There is some consensus among major editorial boards, which have no commitments to conservative or Republican causes, that unilateral action would be wrong here. The Washington Post writes , “It would be better for the country if the GOP senators and Mr. Biden both agreed to deviate from their initial proposals,” saying further, “Mr. Biden’s plan is more ambitious. But, in search of delivering on a bad Democratic campaign promise, it would also be wasteful.”

USA Today implored Biden to cut his overall cost commitment and his $15 federal minimum wage requirement. Though the editorial specifically tackles Biden’s executive actions, the New York Times wrote late last month, “Mr. Biden’s legacy will depend on his ability to hammer out agreements with Congress,” continuing, “On the campaign trail, he often touted his skill at finding compromise, and his decades as a legislator, as reasons to elect him over Mr. Trump.”

Breaking the seal on budget reconciliation this early in negotiations, let alone two weeks into the Biden administration, doubtless reflects the sense of urgency that Biden’s team and Democrats have reiterated again and again. Perhaps it’s an attempt to command some leverage.

In any case, reflecting on the Democrats’ Obamacare push, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in 2014, “We took their mandate and put all of our focus on the wrong problem — healthcare reform.”

COVID-19 relief isn’t the wrong problem. But in leaning on budget reconciliation so quickly, Democrats risk misusing their mandate again, and it’s a much thinner mandate this time around.