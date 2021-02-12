Biden’s resolve to defend the dignity of all women lasted exactly 23 days

The White House has suspended deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo for one week following news that he threatened and sexually harassed a female reporter in January as she attempted to investigate his romantic relationship with a woman who covered the Biden 2020 campaign.

The measly one-week suspension with no pay, coupled with the fact that the White House knew about the harassment incident in January but took no action until it became public knowledge, marks the breaking of a promise that President Biden made on Inauguration Day to defend the dignity of all women.

“I am not joking when I say this,” the president said on Jan. 20. “If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect … talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot.”

He added, “On the spot. No ifs, ands, or buts. Everybody … everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That’s been missing in a big way the last four years.”

That was a mere 23 days ago. The president’s resolve didn’t last even a full month.

Politico’s Tara Palmeri contacted Ducklo’s romantic partner, Axios reporter Alexi McCammond, for comment on Jan. 20 after the news outlet caught wind of the secretive relationship. One of Palmeri’s male colleagues, meanwhile, contacted Ducklo directly. However, according to a Vanity Fair exclusive, rather than call back the male Politico reporter, Ducklo called Palmeri.

That’s when the wheels fell off.

“I will destroy you,” Ducklo told Palmeri, claiming he would ruin her reputation if she pursued the story.

It gets worse. Vanity Fair reports:

During the off-the-record call, Ducklo made derogatory and misogynistic comments, accusing Palmeri of only reporting on his relationship—which, due to the ethics questions that factor into the relationship between a journalist and White House official, falls under the purview of her reporting beat—because she was “jealous” that an unidentified man in the past had “wanted to fuck” McCammond “and not you.” Ducklo also accused Palmeri of being “jealous” of his relationship with McCammond. (Palmeri had no prior relationship or communication with McCammond before calling her to report on the Playbook item, which was a story that she was assigned and had not independently pursued.)

After the report was published Friday, the White House announced it had taken steps to discipline its deputy press secretary.

“T.J. Ducklo has apologized to the reporter,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, “with whom he had a heated conversation about his personal life. He is the first to acknowledge this is not the standard of behavior set out by the President.”

She added, “In addition to his initial apology, he has sent the reporter a personal note expressing his profound regret.”

The White House suspension, paired with Ducklo’s apology, is confirmation that his call with Palmeri played out exactly as described.

“With the approval of the White House Chief of Staff,” Psaki continued Friday, “[Ducklo] has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.”

This isn’t contrition. This is damage control.

The White House knew about Ducklo’s behavior in January. It did exactly nothing to correct or reprimand him until the public found out about the incident on Feb. 12. And when the White House eventually did do something about Ducklo, it gave him the equivalent of a gentle rap on the wrist.

Defend the dignity of all women indeed.