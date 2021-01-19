Biden pick for health department has a terrible record, but Democrats care more that Rachel Levine is transgender

Liberal Democrats can breathe easy. President-elect Joe Biden’s latest Cabinet pick did not go, as they had so darkly feared, to another straight white man.

It went to transgender woman Rachel Levine, who currently sits as the secretary of health in Pennsylvania.

Of course, liberals care about whether Levine checks some race, gender, or sexual identity box far more than they care whether she’s actually qualified for the job. That’s why “transgender” made the headlines rather than, say, “COVID-19 hero” or “popular state-level administrator.”

Washington Post: “Biden selects transgender doctor Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary”.

New York Times: “Biden’s pick for Health and Human Services role would be first transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate”.

Democrats have worked themselves into a frothy mess in recent weeks as they push Biden in six different directions, making sure he appoints more women, more “women of color,” more gays, more immigrants, and more nonconforming fill-in-the-blanks.

Not that there’s any reason to feel sorry for Biden. His party always considers race, gender, and sexual identity before anything else. Merit and qualifications are a distant second, and only if there’s time left on the clock. And Biden invited that circus when he said his running mate during the 2020 election would 100% not be a man.

He ended up picking Kamala Harris, whose brief time in the Senate is completely unremarkable and whose record as California attorney general is something she could not run away from fast enough. No problem! She’s not only a woman but a woman of color, and that’s good enough for them.

Biden and his party don’t care that all indications are that Levine has been, at best, a mediocre manager of the pandemic in her state. Pennsylvania has a smaller population than California, Texas, and Florida and yet has a COVID-19 death rate larger than all of them. To wit, Pennsylvania’s death rate per 100,000 residents is twice that of Texas.

Levine is also responsible for major outbreaks of COVID-19 in nursing homes after she required that those facilities admit patients who were known to have tested positive for the virus. Levine furthermore halted state health inspections of nursing homes, not a smart move during a pandemic, which some estimate to have led to nearly 5,000 deaths.

Of the top 10 nursing home facilities in the United States with the most deaths, six of them are in Pennsylvania.

But Levine is a biological man who now calls himself a woman! Aren’t you impressed?!

Not especially. Ask the dead people if they care.