Trump, Tuskegee, and trust: The real roots of vaccine skepticism

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica — What to think of people who don’t want the coronavirus vaccine?

For the elite media, it depends on whether the resisters are the bad kind or the good kind. That is, vaccine skepticism is another culture-war battle for many who are more interested in skewering the other side than in understanding people with other opinions.

But if we opt instead to try to understand people who are afraid of the vaccine, we might detect that there aren’t good reasons from the good people and bad reasons from the bad people, but a single common reason from all sorts of people.

The bad resisters in the media’s tale are the “libertarians” or the Trumpers. NPR last December reported from scary Idaho on “Anti-science groups and politicians” on the “far-right” who are spreading misinformation about the safety of the new vaccines.”

The reporter darkly warned listeners that “public health officials in conservative states like this say their work is being made even harder by the conflicting signals being sent by President Trump.”

Just four days earlier, NPR had a very different tone when writing about a different group of vaccine resisters.

“Only 43% of African Americans said they would get a vaccine if it were available to them,” NPR reported. “That’s the lowest of any racial group they surveyed.”

This story didn’t have the phrases “anti-science” or “misinformation.” Instead, it quoted health experts explaining, “We’ve got a health care system that needs to be interrogated.”

“There’s a rich historical basis for the reticence shown by many African Americans,” the expert said.

But what if these two stories, Trumpist resistance to a COVID vaccine and black resistance to a COVID vaccine, is really just one story?

Maybe there’s a single explanation for both phenomena. Maybe it’s something you can find all over the world — and maybe something you can see more clearly if you step far away from the American culture wars.

Amelia is a bartender in Jamaica who also raises goats and two children. “I don’t want it,” she tells me about the COVID vaccine.

Freddie is a gardener at a hotel, and he feels the same way. So did every local I spoke to on my trip to Jamaica. I’ve changed their names here because they fear that the government will bar the unvaccinated from working in tourism jobs.

“Instead of going with the pharmaceutical, we go with natural,” Freddie explains. “Take a bush, boil it with water,” or something stronger. He discusses and hopes to resort to traditional, natural cures.

As he shows me the “bushes” (plants) he cares for, he explains their therapeutic uses: Eucalyptus mixed with white rum (“NEVER the dark rum!”) for sinuses. Pick a noni fruit, squeeze it, “boil the liquid,” and it’s a treatment for asthma or bronchitis. Catch a stinging centipede, soak it in pimento rum, and you’ve got an antidote to stings.

This folk science and natural health is everywhere in Jamaica. Patrick, a banker from near Kingston, explains to me that the phrase “America sneezes, Jamaica gets a cold” is not only an apt financial metaphor, but it is “literally true.” He claims that snowstorms in New York cause cold weather in Jamaica, which causes colds.

“Most Jamaicans don’t change easily,” Patrick says. “They are not too keen on it.”

It would be easy, then, to simply add a third explanation for this third group of vaccine resisters: Maybe Jamaicans are simply historically attracted to natural remedies and thus skeptical of “the pharmaceutical.” But really, it’s a more elemental story than that.

“A lot of Jamaicans,” Patrick tells me, “we don’t trust easily.”

“Trust no one in Jamaica,” the bartender Jessica pipes in, noting that her goats have been stolen.

So you don’t trust your neighbors? I ask Patrick and Amelia at the bar. “It’s not neighbors,” Patrick says. “You trust no one. You can’t trust your neighbors. You can’t—”

Amelia pipes in: “You can’t trust no one.”

Patrick has just moved to a new community. “One of the selling points of the community: It’s gated,” he notes. Where he lived before: “I had a gate. I had two gates. They’re actually quite big, around 11 feet high.”

This isn’t a Jamaica thing. This is nearly the whole, singular story of vaccine resistance.

Trump supporters in Idaho feel they’ve been lied to by media and public health officials. You know, the ones who said, “Don’t wear a mask,” then said, “Wear a mask.” The ones who said “15 days to flatten the curve” and have us doing the same thing 365 days later. They distrust a press that suppressed news about China’s culpability for the virus, then sang the praises of the obviously incompetent New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Black people have many reasons to distrust the U.S. healthcare system and even to worry that they might be used as guinea pigs. It has happened before.

It’s all one story — a story of distrust. Vaccine acceptance is all about trust. None of us can “do the research” on vaccines, especially not vaccines like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, using new mRNA technology. (“’Technology?’” Interrupts Freddie with arched eyebrows when I use that word. “Did you say ‘technology’ about a vaccine?” He pretends to scribble that word down in his notebook.)

In modern science, ordinary people are always flying by trust in the experts, especially on vaccines.

“The flu has been around for what?” Freddie asks. “Cancer been around for what? How long? AIDS has been around for what? The common cold has been around forever. There was never a vaccine for any of these.”

“Yeah, so why is there a vaccine for this?” Amelia pipes in.

Patrick continues his speech. “Within less than one year, a vaccine has turned up. We say, ‘Mmmm. All right. So, I tell you what. You will take it. We watch you. After we watch you for a period of time, then, maybe then, we might take it.’”

Two other locals make the exact same argument separately. Jamaica wasn’t the first place I’ve heard that. Outside the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, two Trump-supporting protesters gave me the same rhetorical question: “How believable is it that a safe and reliable vaccine was developed in months for this virus, while even the flu vaccine needs to be updated each year and is nowhere near 90% effective?”

Patrick has a very Jamaican explanation for this way of thinking: “Jamaicans, we value hard work. It be too easy, it can’t be good. If it’s too easy, if it’s too quick, it can’t be good. It cannot be good.”

It’s not unsound thinking. In my mind, the thorough testing of these vaccines and the massive harms of this plague ought to outweigh such skepticism. But when I try to make this case to my new Jamaican friends, I find that my argument rests on trust in the medical establishment in the United States.

I’m not likely to convince anyone, in Ocho Rios, in Washington, D.C., or in Idaho, that such trust is deserved.