Andrew Cuomo hid nursing home deaths, and the media helped him do it

The establishment press missed another enormous scandal staring them right in the face. Again.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration hid New York’s true COVID-19 nursing home death toll last year in an effort to prevent federal investigators from probing the state’s pandemic response, according to the New York Post.

The governor’s office withheld the data in August because “right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football,” secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa admitted to state Democratic leaders this week, reasoning that the actual nursing home tally would “be used against us” by federal investigators.

Wow, who could have seen this coming? Not the vast majority of journalists, that’s for sure.

Those people have been positively besotted with Cuomo, obsequiously praising him despite the red flags suggesting his administration’s handling of the virus has been anything but effectual, competent, or even honest.

“Longtime observers say Cuomo’s character traits: decisiveness, listening to the experts and sticking to the facts, a reputation for micromanaging and being controlling — have been effective in a public health crisis,” NPR declared last March in its fawning coverage of the governor.

The next month, Cuomo sneered that out-of-work, anti-lockdown protesters should “take a job as an essential worker” if they’re so concerned about providing for themselves and their families.

“New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers a searing rebuke of Pres. Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak as cases surge across the country,” ABC News breathlessly reported in July.

Two weeks later, Cuomo’s office began selling posters celebrating New York’s alleged victory over the pandemic (the poster is careful to highlight infection increases in Arizona, Texas, and Florida, each of which, by the way, likely got the virus from New York).

The governor’s little brother, CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who is billed as a straight newsman, also said last year, “Not objective but true, the facts tell the story. NY had & has its struggles but they’re doing way better than what we see elsewhere & no way that happens without the Luv Guv dishing the real 24/7.”

Cuomo the lesser added, “He works with relentless intensity & NY’s better for it. And as a brother, I am proud.” Really.

The Associated Press, which is in a small club of news outlets that actually investigated New York’s pandemic response, reported later that as many as 11,000 people might have died as a result of the governor’s order forcing infectious coronavirus patients into long-term care facilities.

Then there are the pundits:

Gov. Cuomo’s aide just admitted that they purposely hid nursing home data from the feds. We first reported that @NYGovCuomo’s health dept. was undercounting nursing home deaths back in May. This is what other media orgs were doing👇

The press’s shameful campaign to make Cuomo into a pandemic hero against all evidence is reminiscent of the press’s shameful campaign during the early days of the Trump administration to make convicted felon Michael Avenatti into a hero, even despite the disgraced attorney’s obvious untrustworthiness and poor character.

The thing about the Avenatti episode is that it was clear even before his felony convictions that, for the press, any effort to position him as a champion of goodness and truth seemed like a bad idea — an example of setting oneself up. There were plenty of clues in his personal behavior and his already shady record as an investor and attorney suggesting that Avenatti was not to be trusted. There were certainly enough clues suggesting that attempts to promote Avenatti would backfire, ending in shame and embarrassment for everyone involved. The press promoted him anyway because they liked what he was saying.

Likewise, even before DeRosa admitted this week that the Cuomo administration covered up data on nursing home deaths in order to obstruct a potential federal investigation, it was clear that the New York governor had done a poor job of responding to COVID-19. It was clear he deserved nothing but scorn — certainly none of the plaudits heaped on him by an overeager and easily impressed news media.

Yet, plaudits and praise he reaped because that’s the current state of our news media.

Indeed, it’s no coincidence that the same people who fell for Cuomo also fell for fabulist gossip columnist Michael Wolff, the disgraced idiot Grim Reaper lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder, and the so-called whistle-blower (i.e., conspiracy theorist) Rebekah Jones. The Jones example is particularly egregious (she now faces jail time for cybercrime) because she attained media stardom precisely because she claimed, without evidence, that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was guilty of doing exactly what Cuomo’s administration did with the nursing home death toll.

When you watch the laudatory news cycles about Cuomo, Avenatti, Wolff, Jones, and others, you cannot help but notice that there’s an agenda at work here.