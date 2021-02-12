‘Profoundly decent’ Biden is obviously fine with TJ Ducklo’s vile, sexist attack on a reporter

President Biden, we were told, wasn’t simply a more decent man than former President Donald Trump (basically everyone outside of the Lincoln Project would meet that standard), but was supremely decent. The most decent. “Profoundly decent,” in the words of Michelle Obama.

Biden got all sorts of that “decent guy” praise on his first day when he said, “I am not joking when I say this — if you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect … talk down to someone, I promise you, I will fire you on the spot.”

Yet, his spokesman threatened a reporter and attacked her character in the most vile way because she was reporting out an unfavorable story. Biden didn’t fire the spokesman. He didn’t even punish the spokesman until his behavior became public. Nobody should be surprised.

Tiana Lowe tells the details here.

There is simply no ambiguity here. Tara Palmeri (a former Washington Examiner colleague of mine) was pursuing a 100% valid story about Biden’s campaign press secretary TJ Ducklo dating a reporter who covered Biden.

Ducklo is now the White House’s deputy press secretary. His literal job is to work with reporters. So, when he spoke to Palmeri, he was speaking as an agent of the President of the United States.

So, Biden thinks Ducklo’s vile, misogynistic, indecent, personal attack on Palmeri was just a little bit bad?

And Biden obviously doesn’t actually think Ducklo’s treatment of Palmeri was bad. He thinks the public revelation of this was bad. That’s why the minor punishment of Ducklo didn’t occur when the White House found out about Ducklo’s behavior, but instead when Vanity Fair publicized it.

I cannot imagine not firing a man who worked for me if he did this on the job. Forget unprofessional. It’s supremely indecent.

But treating adversarial reporters poorly is the Biden style. One has to imagine it’s intentional — mock reporters who ask tough questions in order to get the “you go girl” treatment or to intimidate them out of asking tough questions again.

Biden’s typical style is to be a boorish jerk. That he’s often gracious, and evidently a loving father and husband, doesn’t change that he deals with challenges by counterpunching. Ducklo was just following the Biden standard. That’s why he still has a job.