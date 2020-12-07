An MSNBC anchor caught COVID-19. What did she do wrong?

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle appeared to be on the mend when she told viewers on Monday that she and her family were recently infected with the new coronavirus. That’s a good thing, but I’m concerned that she may have caught the virus because she hadn’t been wearing her mask and hunkering down at home, thus putting herself and others at risk.

How else would she have gotten it if she were following all of the health guidance?

Ruhle said she actually wasn’t sure how she got infected. That’s weird because I know exactly how she got it. Someone else transmitted it to her or one of her children or her husband through close physical contact.

The only sure way Ruhle could have been certain to avoid infection is if she and everyone who lives with her had stayed home. “Hunker down,” as the sainted Dr. Anthony Fauci likes to say.

Ruhle seemed to suggest, however, that she hadn’t been staying home. She mentioned getting a haircut and said that she planned to self-isolate but only “until I know for sure that I’m no longer contagious and positive.” So, she presumably plans to resume a more normal schedule, like the one she had before the infection.

I don’t want to blame Ruhle for getting sick, but isn’t that what the national media have taught us to do? President Trump got sick, and we were told it was because he didn’t believe in masks. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie got sick, and we were told it was because he defied a health advisement not to attend large gatherings.

Christie had been so properly conditioned that after he recovered, he went on an apology tour for getting COVID-19. He said on TV and in a newspaper column that he should have been more careful and worn a mask. He believed getting sick was his fault, something to atone for.

Ruhle didn’t seem sorry, though. To the contrary, at the end of her program, she was effusive in explaining how diligent she’s been.

“I did all the right things,” said Ruhle. “I wore a mask. I kept my distance.” (If you didn’t know that Ruhle is perfect, now you do.)

She went on to condemn unnamed persons who “don’t care” that they might be spreading the virus because, for Ruhle, she would “rather miss a holiday and a few weeks than to risk spreading the virus even more.”

Ruhle also boasted that once her husband tested positive, she “took action,” “immediately isolated,” and “put my life on hold.” How brave. Where is Ruhle’s Nobel Peace Prize?

To drive home her point, Ruhle was sure to note that she and her family are “so lucky to be privileged.” (Yes, she said that in earnest.)

It’s a good thing that Ruhle, her husband, and her children are recovering. I just wish she had been more careful.