Newsom’s failures and recall give California GOP an opportunity it musn’t squander

The California Republican Party has had a difficult time finding its footing in the liberal playground that the Golden State has suddenly become. But the incompetence of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has given it a path forward, and Republicans must capitalize on it.

Newsom’s coronavirus response has been a train wreck. Californians were forced under one of the harshest lockdowns of any state. As businesses were shuttered and schools were closed, California’s coronavirus numbers remained worse than those of Florida, which has abandoned lockdowns and school closures.

It’s a devastating combination for a state that is seeing an exodus of citizens and businesses fleeing for greener pastures. California’s tax burden and cost of living were bad enough before Newsom’s lockdowns, but these have only served to suffocate small businesses and force Californians to the unemployment line.

Meanwhile, an audit of California’s unemployment agency blamed Newsom’s administration for “significant missteps and inaction” that have led to over $10 billion in fraudulent jobless claims. The state is investigating another $20 billion worth of claims, only four months after being made aware of possible fraud.

Combine that with Newsom’s infamous birthday celebration for a lobbyist, which took place indoors, in violation of Newsom’s own dining guidance. With his incompetence and arrogance on full display, Newsom is facing a recall that is gaining steam as his approval rating continues to drop.

This gives the California GOP a chance to offer an alternative to the Democratic policies that have continued to ruin the state. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican, has announced his candidacy, whether it be in a recall or when Newsom faces reelection in 2022. A centrist, Faulconer won’t excite California Republicans starved for some conservative leadership, but he offers a marked departure from the increasingly radical state leaders we’ve seen.

The California GOP needs to present a united front with a focus on the state’s economic and health issues. A repeat of 2018, when two GOP candidates nearly forced each other to miss California’s top-two “jungle primary,” would be disastrous.

This is the big opportunity California Republicans have been waiting for. The Golden State needs to be pulled back from the brink of death by progressivism. This is a chance to do just that, and the California GOP must offer a cohesive message to make it happen.