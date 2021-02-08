San Francisco killings put city’s social justice district attorney in hot seat

San Francisco is dealing with a surge in crime. The “restorative justice” approach of the district attorney’s office doesn’t seem to be handling the moment adequately, and residents are beginning to voice their concerns.

Burglaries rose 50% in San Francisco in 2020, year-over-year. Arson and motor vehicle theft also saw significant rises. Shootings are up 32%, but the city’s homicide rate remains at the relatively low level it has seen since 2009. Even so, it’s the recent homicides that have really left residents rattled.

On New Year’s Eve, two women were killed after being struck by a stolen car being driven by Tony McAlister. McAlister had been released from state prison on parole in April, yet despite being arrested again for car thefts in November and December, he was not charged with any new crimes by the social justice-oriented district attorney’s office of Chesa Boudin.

This year, two elderly men were killed in broad daylight — one in an attempted home robbery and another in a random assault. The killings have once again inflamed concerns over Boudin’s fitness for the job.

McAlister was released on parole around the same time that Boudin was talking about how the city was releasing inmates from city jails in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Boudin had promised before his election not to prosecute “quality of life” crimes such as public urination and blocking sidewalks — important issues for a city beset with homelessness. But Boudin’s lax handling of crime doesn’t stop at public urination: Boudin has also overseen a lower rate of prosecutions for felony arrests since taking office.

Even Mayor London Breed, who has supported Boudin and his policies, was critical of the fact that McAlister was back on the streets and that Boudin was pointing fingers to avoid blame. A survey of crime victims sent out by Boudin asked them what they thought of criminal justice reforms, and the answers evince concerns that his sympathetic focus is more on criminals than their victims.

Like embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Boudin is now facing a recall effort. Although it’s not clear if the fledgling effort will be as successful as the one against Newsom has been so far, it is clear that frustrations against Boudin and San Francisco’s lax approach to criminal justice have bubbled to the surface. It really does seem that Boudin’s idea of “restorative justice” is not adequate to safeguard the public.