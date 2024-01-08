A visit to the Pennsylvania Farm Show

As the warmth of the Christmas season begins to fade the first week in January, Pennsylvania’s Farm Show provides the perfect pick-me-up as a remedy for the doldrums of holiday hangovers. It’s a family-fun event that is a tradition unlike any other, especially if you were born and raised in the city, such as myself. I had never attended the event before and was excited to see it in person after watching some videos on Instagram.

This year marks the 108th edition of the show, which is held annually in early January. It is hailed as the “largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof in the nation,” according to its website. “The event showcases the quality and breadth of Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry and the people who make it thrive,” reads the website. The description doesn’t do the event any justice, which is why everyone should attend this beloved event. Omitted is the amount of sheer joy each attendee feels when going to the show. It’s just one of the many reasons I highly encourage all to attend.

Admittedly, I was a bit reserved about my expectations for the show. As a city boy who grew up in South Philly, I was genuinely unsure if I would enjoy myself. The phenomenal social media campaign of the Farm Show aside, I was more a Rocky, Sopranos, and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air kind of Pennsylvanian. I stereotyped the event as being a crossover of Little House on the Prairie, Old Yeller, and Yellowstone, sans the corruption and violence of that show. So, I wasn’t sure what to expect.

But if there ever was an event where the saying “don’t judge a book by its cover” was applicable, the Pennsylvania Farm Show is just that. It has a little something for everyone, all the while showing all that the wonderful world of farming has to offer. Additionally, there are tractor parades, horses, alpacas, llamas, rabbits, pigs, goats, and probably several other animals I forgot about. It’s an entirely different culture that is quite charming.

There was also an area for what appeared to be a mini-rodeo. It might be an actual rodeo, but I am a city guy, as mentioned above. I just noticed a bunch of horses, cows, and other animals running around on a dirt field and assumed it was some rodeo. It was very entertaining, and everyone should come to watch it to see for themselves.

Consider just some of the other events listed that haven’t happened yet. There is a “Mini Horse and Mini Mule Pulling Contest,” a magic show, a woodworking display, numerous cooking demonstrations, a potato demonstration, horse riding shows, and perhaps one of the more interesting themed events, a mullet contest! There is a concert later this week and also a “Square Dance Parade and Competition.”

As someone who took dance lessons relatively recently, and by recent, I mean a couple of years during the pandemic, I was tempted to sign up for the square dancing contest. However, I decided to wait until next year because I will undoubtedly be back after the wonderful time here. And, most likely, so will anyone attending this fantastic event.