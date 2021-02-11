Biden still only pretends to care about the threat of China

President Biden really tries to sell the idea that he has come around to the threat that China poses to the United States. But his true, decadeslong view of China always shows through in his actions, and he’s doing it again.

Biden now warns that China is on the verge of being able to “eat out lunch,” just two years after mocking the idea that China is going to eat our lunch. His urgency is belied by his own policy pursuits, including recently withdrawing a rule proposed by the Trump administration to require universities to disclose connections to Confucius Institutes.

Confucius Institutes are Chinese state-run programs designed to teach Chinese language and culture to American college students. That sounds benign enough, but these programs have their curriculum and teachers approved by the Chinese government. Over 100 universities have hosted or continue to host these institutes, and the undisclosed donations from the Chinese government reach into the millions of dollars.

Biden has repeatedly undercut his new facade of being tough on China. He wants the U.S. to rejoin the World Health Organization and give it taxpayer dollars without addressing its Chinese propaganda problem. China also sits on the joke that is the United Nations Human Rights Council, which Biden also wants to rejoin. The nominee he wants to hold them accountable as U.N. ambassador? Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who praised China at a Confucius Institute event in 2019.

Biden can’t seem to shake his decadeslong view that “a rising China is a positive development.” For as tough as he talks about Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, he doesn’t seem willing to back that up in policy. Ironically, it is the reverse of the issue Donald Trump had during his presidency, where he would praise tyrants such as Xi and Vladimir Putin, while his administration held their feet to the coals.

With Americans increasingly viewing China in a negative light, this is the two-step you can expect to see during Biden’s next four years. He’ll offer what he views as a statement that is tough on China, then govern as the same pushover that he’s shown himself to be in his 44 years of serving in government.