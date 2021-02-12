Biden never really had a plan for the coronavirus, and it's showing

President Biden went from assuring everyone that he was the one who could "shut down" the pandemic to now whining that things aren't going to happen as quickly as he promised. Naturally, it's not his fault he won't be living up to the expectations he set — that's all because of his predecessor, silly.

Remember that corny "mask up for the first 100" thing that Biden put out a day after he was sworn into office? Yeah, sorry, but that's going to be 365 days. Biden just tripled his little challenge while speaking Thursday with health officials.

"You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives," he said.

Well, that's nice. The man with the plan is now the guy who just guesses and hopes no one notices.

Oh, but it's not his fault. Biden and White House officials are quick to make that clear. All of that stuff about being prepared to take action on day one? Well, yeah, when Biden made that promise, it was because he thought someone else had made all the preparations for him in advance. He actually said that in his remarks Thursday.

"We were under the impression and were told that we had a lot more resources than we did when we came into office," he said through his nose-smashing mask. "While scientists did their job in discovering vaccines in record time, my predecessor, to be very blunt about it, did not do his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans. He didn’t order enough vaccines. He didn’t mobilize enough people to administer the shots. He didn’t set up a federal vaccine center where eligible people could go and get their shots."

That's a lot of complaining for someone who claimed repeatedly during the election that former President Donald Trump had no plan. So, if he knew that then, what business did Biden have promising so much so quickly? Now, he's blaming the continuing rise in COVID-19 death totals and the sauntering spread of vaccinations on a lack of things being done for him in advance. It's almost as if he can't take responsibility for anything.

Moreover, it's a ridiculous lie that Trump "didn't order enough vaccines." When orders were placed by the Trump administration, there literally weren't any vaccines. Unable to order something that doesn't exist, the administration instead had to place bets on which companies would actually be among the first to produce an effective vaccine successfully.

Once the pharmaceutical company Pfizer was putting its vaccine to market, it was unable to keep up with its own production goal. This isn't anyone's fault. We're in a pandemic. Every country in the world wants the medicine to beat it, and they wanted it yesterday. There was always going to be an incremental distribution of the vaccine.

Biden's administration has since ordered more doses of vaccine, something literally any president could have and would have done in his shoes.

What Biden is doing is obvious. He's slowly admitting that his "100 days" nonsense was just a slogan, never a serious thing.

But the media are, of course, letting Biden get away with this. At best, you'll hear the occasional tut-tutting about his lies about opening public schools. And now that Trump is no longer around to shoulder the blame, those on-screen graphics totaling each new virus-related death and infection are mostly gone from CNN and MSNBC.

On Thursday, after Biden once again lowered expectations for his performance, the New York Times reported that he had "secured more coronavirus vaccines" but had "struck a cautious tone about logistical issues that could keep some Americans from being vaccinated." So, in other words, here's something else he's promising but won't deliver with the promised haste. Don't blame him!

Biden didn't have a secret plan to end the pandemic. He was just making that up all along.