Bill Gates is trying to dim the sun

Bill Gates is reportedly worth $118 billion. At least one estimate judges his worth to be $129 billion.

Either way, the man has leisure, cash, and a penchant for making everything his plaything. This might explain why he is funding an Icarian experiment to block out the sunshine.

With the help of Gates’s greenbacks, Harvard scientists are attempting to determine whether they can dim sunlight to cool down planet Earth. The administrators of SCoPEx, or Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment, plan to test their sun-reflecting, particle-spraying balloon in Sweden in 2021, sans particle expulsion. The aim: “SCoPEx is a scientific experiment to advance understanding of stratospheric aerosols that could be relevant to solar geoengineering.” Run for your lives.

“It is not a test of solar geoengineering per se,” reads a summary. “Instead, it will observe how particles interact with one another, with the background stratospheric air, and with solar and infrared radiation.” The underlying assumption, so it seems, is that the sun is doing something wrong.

Fervent climate meliorists think up some wild ideas, but this one is next-level. Remember when the sun was appreciated, even worshiped, as the sustainer of life that it is? Or, at least, do you remember reading about it? “The law, say the gardeners, is the sun,” W.H. Auden wrote. Now, the sun is viewed as an existential threat.

People object to this experiment for different reasons. One Swedish greenie told Reuters that it could create the impression that continuing use of fossil fuels is possible. Presumably, that would only happen if the chalk dust works. (The scientists plan on using calcium carbonate.) Another says that it violates a U.N. global moratorium on geoengineering. Still others suggest it will shift global rain patterns.

This is from Science’s Paul Voosen: “Unlike sulfates, which can lead to ozone loss, calcium carbonate is not particularly reactive. But because it does not exist naturally in the stratosphere, models for its behavior are uncertain.”

Voosen refers to David Keith, one of the SCoPEx scientists, who also told Reuters, “‘There is a long history of people doing research on things that were socially unpopular at the time that we now see as important,’ he said, such as birth control.” That’s a peculiar example and a peculiar justification for his sci-fi methods.

But don’t mind Keith. Don't mind SCoPEx or Gates. They just want to do what climatism insists we must never, ever do in manipulating the environment.