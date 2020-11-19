Britain doubles down on US alliance with big defense boosts

Unlike France and Germany, Britain surpasses the NATO defense spending target of 2% of its gross domestic product. On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised significant further increases to defense spending beyond what he had already pledged.

Responding to parliamentary advice, the Conservative Party's leader announced that Britain will invest $21.8 billion more in defense over the next four years. The government projects the new funds will bring defense spending to at least 2.2% of annual GDP over the relevant period. Britain also appears committed to ensuring that the new funds don't simply fund existing programs. I expect priority will be given to both specific projects in the United Kingdom, such as its "Tempest" future fighter jet program, and also to joint U.S.-U.K. research projects. Alongside cyber and artificial intelligence research, the particular benefit of these new funds is likely to accrue to the Royal Navy. That's good news for two reasons.

First, Johnson's government has already committed to a growing naval presence alongside the U.S. Navy in the South China Sea — something that China is rather upset about. Second, this means securing new ships and submarines with potent air defense and covert strike capabilities. Put simply, this money will support a U.S. war effort if that day ever comes.

As important, the new allocation will assist in sustaining the credibility of NATO and the broader U.S.-led international order. As the Roman adage goes, "Si vis pacem, para bellum" — if you want peace, prepare for war. This matters, because contrary to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron's understanding of international relations, China and Russia do not view rhetoric as a particularly imposing deterrent threat. Instead, Beijing and Moscow look at what forces are arrayed against them and whether those commanding forces will actually employ them. Reflecting as much, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller quickly thanked Johnson. The United States, he said, "applauds the announcement by the U.K. to significantly increase defense spending. The U.K. is our most stalwart and capable ally, and this increase in spending is indicative of their commitment to NATO and our shared security."

There's one final takeaway here. Namely, Britain is proving that it recognizes the winds which spurred President Trump into power have not dissipated. Britain understands that alliances must be sustained by shared endeavor and sacrifice, and that where that doesn't happen, those sharing most of the burden get just a little bit frustrated. This stands in increasingly stark contrast with the European Union. The political bloc remains caught between arrogant demands that America must do what Europe bids and delusional arguments of security independence. Still, one can hope this announcement will allow Johnson and President-elect Joe Biden to make a more concerted case for defense investments to their NATO colleagues.

Top line: Britain has doubled down on the special relationship. Americans should take note.