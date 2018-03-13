Confusing cause with effect: Study claims white women only voted for Trump because their husbands did

Hillary Clinton, who talks about the 2016 presidential election as much as (if not more than) President Trump, has a long list of people, places, and things that she holds accountable for her stunning loss. She blames the Russians, the FBI, Facebook, and the press. Anyone but herself, naturally.

She even blames white women, who she says only voted for Trump (by a nine-point margin, according to exit polls) because men pressured them to. “[Democrats] do not do well with white men, and we don’t do well with married, white women,” she said this weekend during an address at the India Today Conclave 2018 in Mumbai. She added, “And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

Bear in mind: This isn’t even the first time that she has posited this theory. In September 2017, she made the exact same slur against the white women who voted for her GOP opponent.

In case you didn’t think this was silly enough already, a Political Research Quarterly study promoted this week by the Washington Post is suggesting that Clinton’s analysis is correct. “The former Democratic presidential nominee is correct that white women usually choose Republicans in presidential elections; they've done so since 2004,” the Post notes. “And most white women without college degrees have backed the Republican in every presidential election since 2000.”

“And, like it or not,” it adds, Clinton’s claim that white women were pressured by men “may not be wrong. … there are studies that show that how white women vote, especially those who are married, is highly influenced by the politics of their husbands.”

One of the study’s co-authors, Oregon State University assistant professor Kelsy Kretschmer, claimed last year: “We know white men are more conservative, so when you’re married to a white man you get a lot more pressure to vote consistent with that ideology.”

There’s a lot in here about how white women voters have economic anxieties that needed to be assuaged following Presdient Barack Obama’s successful elections, and so on. But the author forgets that correlation is not causation. And so here are some crazy thoughts:

What if the white women who voted for Trump did so because, you know, they’re loyal Republicans? What if (gasp!) it isn't at all a coincidence that they happened to marry men who were loyal Republicans as well?

What if the notion that women's votes somehow belong to Democrats by default was always the product of leftist self-delusion and nothing more? What if these women voted for Trump of their own accord, in part because like many of the people who actually did vote for her, they were turned off by Clinton’s obvious and easily-detectable insincerity and inauthenticity?

The fact that white women voted a lot like their spouses does not support Clinton’s theory that a certain voting bloc was “pressured” into voting a certain way. What a sad joke for the Post and those framing the results of this Political Research Quarterly to suggest otherwise.