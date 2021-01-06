Impeach and remove Trump

In the end, it really was his Twitter account that destroyed his political career.

No, I'm not talking about the countless disgraceful tweets calling the porn star he cheated on his wife with and then paid off "Horseface" or accusing Joe Scarborough of murder. In the end, it was his two-month downward spiral after losing the 2020 election.

Trump started by filing baseless lawsuits to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win. Then, he extended excited invitations to thousands of thugs to descend to the Capitol during a global pandemic.

I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen. @senatemajldr @JohnCornyn @SenJohnThune — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

On Wednesday, as Trump said he'd join his followers on their journey to the Capitol, his most loyal lapdog made a clear incitement to violence as Trump watched approvingly.

"Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we're wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we're right, and lot of them will go to jail. So -- let's have trial by combat" -- Giuliani pic.twitter.com/QAYvnplCj7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

In the end, the thugs listened. After Trump headlined a superspreader rally to continue to bully Vice President Mike Pence into stealing the election from Biden, Trump's thugs stormed the Capitol, literally, violently breaking their way into the people's house and overcoming the police. While sitting members of the House of Representatives were instructed to hide under chairs in defense of their lives, Trump rage-tweeted against Pence while his Defense Department denied D.C. necessary National Guard members.

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Trump asked for traitors "who won't stand for" Congress finalizing Biden's election to come to the Capitol. They did, and the Trump administration kept D.C. from being able to defend the thousands of members of government, Hill staffers, and journalists in the building.

And now, shots have been fired, although we don't know by whom.

Impeach Trump and remove him from office. Not just because Trump committed a clear high crime against the country he is supposed to lead, inciting violence and then hamstringing law and order from quelling it, but also because this lunatic can never be in the running to become president ever again. Trump lost this election, and if he ever wanted to win the White House back, he could have waited his turn after actually helping Republicans keep the Senate instead of squandering it in a final declaration of "f--- you" to the GOP. But instead, he had to incite a historic and horrifying assault on our nation's capital and denied our city the ability to defend itself. That is the sort of traitorous and malicious crime that crosses the clear historical precedent of English common law that the founders pointed to when outlining the federalist guidelines of impeachment.

To put it simply, Trump hasn't just abused his power by his administration refusing the requisite National Guard members, but he also incited violence with the specific intent to terrorize our government from allowing the democratically elected president to take power.

So impeach him the moment, god willing, we bring the Capitol and its occupants to safety. And remove him from office. An enemy of the people cannot be allowed to become the commander in chief once more.