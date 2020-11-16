The RNC's fight for election integrity

Ever since Democrats began using the pandemic as an excuse to make wholesale changes to election laws, including stripping ballot security safeguards, our party has been preparing to protect the vote.

Since Election Day, we have collected more than 400 signed affidavits citing voting irregularities, and more than 12,000 incident reports have been filed. It is clearer than ever that there is a battle to be waged, and for the sake of the integrity of this and future elections, it is a battle we must win.

We are fighting to ensure that every lawfully cast vote is counted and that we get the honest and transparent election to which we are all entitled.

The inconvenient truth for Democrats is that the left-wing media and censors in Silicon Valley are not the ones who will get to decide the election's outcome. There are very real and open questions about the honesty and transparency of this election that still need to be addressed. The ballot integrity efforts in which the Republican National Committee is engaged in will help us answer them.

This is a multifront fight for the RNC: We have legal efforts in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona, where we are fighting back against efforts to disenfranchise voters.

In Georgia, there will now be a hand recount of all ballots, a process that we believe, when concluded, will confirm President Trump carried the Peach State.

Ever since Stacey Abrams refused to concede the 2018 governor's race, Democrats in Georgia have been attacking election safeguards. That is why, just since Election Day, we have also deployed over 100 Trump Victory staffers from across the country to help with ballot curing and canvassing boards.

In Pennsylvania, we are involved in several lawsuits to ensure that only valid absentee and provisional ballots are counted. Just this week, in a huge victory for election integrity, a judge sided with the RNC and Trump campaign’s challenge to Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathryn Boockvar’s unlawful deadline extension for absentee voters to provide missing proof of identification.

We have filed several lawsuits in Michigan. One of them cites multiple witness accounts of irregularities, incompetence, and unlawful vote-counting. To add insult to injury, we know that in Wayne County, Michigan, where I live, Republican poll watchers were denied their legal right to monitor the election meaningfully and were deliberately kept in the dark, with poll workers blocking windows and pad-locking doors. If Democrats felt they had nothing to hide, why were they kicking out our poll watchers?

That is why allowing these recounts and lawsuits to run their course is essential. Ultimately, it is the only way to ensure all people can be confident in the results of this election and future elections.

Unfortunately, the media is refusing to report on these allegations of election fraud and actively ignoring voter irregularities. This does a great disservice to the public, which deserves to know the truth.

The implications of voter fraud should alarm us all. Every time an illegally cast ballot is counted or a vote is validated that shouldn’t be, it means you are compromising the vote from someone who voted legally.

Regardless of where we fall on the political spectrum, left, right, or center, we should all demand that any and all instances of fraud and voter irregularities be investigated. That is exactly what we are doing at the RNC, and we are going to pursue them to the very end.

Free and fair elections are the foundation of our constitutional republic. We will continue to shine a light on unlawful incidents and keep up the fight for ballot integrity until the election results are final and everyone is confident in its outcome.

Ronna McDaniel is the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.