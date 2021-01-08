The media really want you to know that the rioting Trump supporters were 'mostly white'

In case you hadn't noticed, the Trump supporters who swarmed the Capitol building this week, terrorizing congressional members and their staff, were — wait for it — white! Or, at least they were mostly white. Or, largely white.

They were very white.

Most people probably did, in fact, notice but thought nothing of it. For the media, though, this was a critical detail.

"I don’t think any of us expected to see radical, nearly all white protesters storming the Capitol as if it were the Bastille," wrote liberal Roxane Gay of the New York Times on Friday.

NPR reporter Brakkton Booker described the rioters as "largely white."

The Washington Post was also struck by the "largely White crowd."

Can you think of any other situation where it's considered of utmost importance to hammer home the general racial makeup of a large group of people?

The convicted sex offenders routinely apprehended at the southern border are nearly all brown. The rioters last year who busted storefront windows and trashed small businesses where I live in Washington, D.C., were a largely black crowd.

The only reason for the media repeating that the rioters were "largely white," over and over again, is that journalists actually believe that intensifies how bad the incident was. It would be enough that a federal building was breached by a hostile mob — but get this, the mob was white!

The media would, of course, never do that for any other race. It's only a problem if you're white. Every other race is assumed to be inherently moral and justified in whatever they do because they've been oppressed or whatever.

Be ready for a lot more of that in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's America.