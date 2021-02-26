Vaccination can end the coronavirus but the public has to be willing to change its pandemic ways

Scholars at the American Enterprise Institute have estimated that the country can reach a vaccination target of 75% by mid-June, putting itself in a good position to end the pandemic, if it can get daily vaccinations up from the current 1.7 million per day to 3 million. All of the government’s logistical bandwidth should be focused on getting that done.

Yet, vaccination is not all it will take to end the pandemic. There has to be a willingness, too.

Without belittling the financial and health struggles that many people are facing, still many others have adapted quite well.

The Pew Research Center published data in December which found that among workers who say their job responsibilities can mainly be done from home, 71% of those workers are working from home all or most of the time. Further, 54% would keep working from home after all this is over.

“Transition to working from home has been relatively easy for many,” Pew notes. By contrast, transitioning back to the old way will be somewhat harder. At the very least, it is less welcome today than it was in June 2020.

This data suggests that at least some of the anti-lockdown, anti-restriction pressures that were mounting in the early summer of 2020 have dissipated. School reopenings are something of an exception, but it would seem likely that people have largely adapted to a point of comfort in their new routines. There are clear downsides to spending your whole week at home, but you can do it in your bathrobe, save money on transportation, and avoid the stress of commuting.

Another challenge is that policymakers and the public have become dependent upon public health officials to a whole new degree. Their function has moved beyond wisely advising to prescribing a mode of life. This fact seriously threatens to prolong the pandemic state, as the most public-facing health voices have raised their levels of caution over time beyond a measure of reasonableness.

“There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society,” Anthony Fauci said on Monday. “For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate. That’s because of the safety of society.”

People are already doing those things, though, and it isn’t reckless to go out and eat. Fauci is, I can only guess, trying to dissuade people from thinking the pandemic is over now that vaccinations are rolling out, but he’s discrediting the very cause of vaccination in doing so by suggesting they don't offer protection. They do, and they will, and people need to get them.

The pandemic’s end won’t be brought on without vaccines, but it will also require the public to be willing (and even to demand) to go back outside. Moreover, policymakers and the public will have to make sensible decisions about returning to normal life, even when prominent health officials are not. Until the virus is wholly extinguished (and perhaps even beyond that point in time), they will err on the side of excessive caution, even to the point of logical dissonance.