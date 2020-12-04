What if Trump won't leave the White House? That wouldn't be a coup. It would be trespassing

Many people are worried that President Trump will not willingly leave the White House — and that physical force will be needed.

Joe Biden's campaign said that “the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.” The Washingtonian has a whole piece on the possibility. The liberal Boston Globe worried about having to physically drag Trump from the White House.

I understand what people are talking about, but it all reminds me of an article from The Onion.

Child On White House Tour Momentarily Seizes Control Of Nation



WASHINGTON, DC — In an event unprecedented in American history, Brandon Myers, a relatively obscure Iowa 10-year-old with no previous experience in domestic politics, took advantage of a clear leadership void and seized control of the United States Tuesday after he slipped away from his White House tour group and locked himself in the Oval Office.

The joke is making a metonym literally. Metonymy is a literary device in which an attribute or aspect of a thing is substituted for the thing itself. The joke here is: What if “the White House” and the “Oval Office” actually had power rather than simply being shorthand for the power of the presidency?

If you’re worried about Trump physically refusing to leave the grounds of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., you may also be taking this same metonym literally.

The president is not the person at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The president is the person who was chosen by the Electoral College. If there were some real deep dispute over who won (there isn’t a deep dispute this year because Biden won narrowly but clearly), then we’d have a real constitutional crisis and a crisis of democracy.

In such a crisis, though, the president wouldn’t be whoever occupies the White House. The president would be whoever is obeyed by the people with the weapons. That’s ultimately, at the very bottom, what government power is: force and the threat of force.

Civilization, democracy, law, constitutions, norms, community, and tradition all refine government to be something more legitimate, more peaceful, and nobler than force and the threat of force.

The rule of law and norms can seem unstable in the U.S. these days, but we’re still in much better shape than almost any other civilization in the history of humanity. This is all to say there is no real threat of a forceful takeover of our government — even a temporary one.

At noon on Jan. 20, the U.S. Marine who carries the “nuclear football” will begin following Biden, not Trump. The National Military Command Center will be operating off of nuclear launch codes that Biden possesses, not the ones Trump had in the morning.

The generals, even if Trump believes otherwise, will take their orders from Commander in Chief Biden.

This is all a severe way to think about it, but it’s an important way to think about government from time to time. What we have built in the U.S., with a rule of law, a constitution, a military, and a civil service, is a government that, even though it is ultimately based on guns and bombs, functions according to laws and the will of the people.

So, even if Trump manages to barricade himself in the White House somehow (which I seriously doubt considering that he obviously prefers Mar a Lago), he won’t be a usurper. He’ll be a mere trespasser.