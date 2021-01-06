DC National Guard activated, reinforcements promised, as rioters lay siege to Capitol

The D.C. National Guard has been called on to act against rioters who broke into the U.S. Capitol and halted the electoral vote count Wednesday.

“We have fully activated the D.C. National Guard to assist federal and local law enforcement as they work to peacefully address the situation," acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said in a statement.

Miller said he spoke to Vice President Mike Pence, Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, and Congressional leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, about the situation at the Capitol.

"We are prepared to provide additional support as necessary and appropriate as requested by local authorities," Miller added. "Our people are sworn to defend the constitution and our democratic form of government, and they will act accordingly.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s electoral vote count, Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser requested the assistance of only 340 National Guard members in a strict crowd- and traffic control capacity.

The 2,600-member D.C. National Guard force was activated in a late response to violence that overran Capitol Police and other local law enforcement. Maryland and Virginia governors also activated their National Guard contingents and sent them to Washington at the request of Bowser.

Prior to the civil disturbance, Bowser was insistent that the National Guard not have the tools to protect against violence.

“We've explicitly been told there is no weaponry of any kind for this mission,” D.C. National Guard spokesman Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday.

If violence did occur, Clapper said Guard members would have to await a new mission authorization, then reequip to respond to it.

“If anything came to that, yes, they would have to facilitate transportation back to the armory,” he said.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman dispelled reports that requests by Bowser for more National Guard help were denied by the Defense Department.

"Today, the mayor requested the full activation of the D.C. Guard to support local and federal law enforcement as they respond to the situation at the Capitol. That request was approved. There have been no other requests from the D.C. government," he said.

Clapper said Tuesday that some 200 National Guard members would be on standby in a Quick Response Force capacity should it be required. Wednesday afternoon’s order came hours after rioters breached the Capitol and forced members of Congress to shelter in place.

At the Pentagon, Army officials, including Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, patiently waited and remained in close contact with federal law enforcement agencies for hours as thousands of protesters destroyed property and breached the Senate chamber and congressional offices.

Armed standoffs were photographed, and a woman reportedly suffered a gunshot wound on Capitol grounds.

“Acting Secretary Miller has been in contact with congressional leadership, and Secretary McCarthy has been working with the D.C. government,” Hoffman continued. “The law enforcement response will be led by the Department of Justice.”