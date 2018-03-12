Former Obama national security adviser: Trump isn't 'equipped' to succeed with North Korean diplomacy

Ben Rhodes, a foreign policy adviser for former President Barack Obama, expressed doubts over whether President Trump was "equipped" to engage in diplomatic negotiations with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on Sunday, but said his old boss was rooting for Trump's success.

"We should all root for the success of diplomacy with North Korea," Rhodes told ABC, saying that was "certainly" former President Barack Obama's view.

"I think the questions that we have are about whether he's equipped to succeed in that diplomacy. Thus far he's declaring victory, nothing has really happened yet. I think we have to see how the approach is," he continued, referring to Trump.

Former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser @brhodes on North Korea: "We want a diplomatic track with North Korea to succeed... so I think the nation should be rooting for diplomacy to work with North Korea, and that's certainly President Obama's view." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/sB7amQAGQf — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 11, 2018

Rhodes emphasized the need for diplomats, scientists and sanction experts to be engaged by the administration in preparation for the meeting, warning the president negotiations were not "like a reality TV show."

Fmr. Obama Deputy National Security Adviser @brhodes offers advice on negotiating for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula: "Don't hollow out the State Department... get the professionals in the room to put together a strategy." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/Tk7yICKzlE — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 11, 2018

A South Korean official announced outside the West Wing on Thursday that Pyongyang had extended an invitation to Trump to meet with Kim, adding Kim was "committed to denuclearization."

Rhodes conceded the Obama administration was never the subject of similar entreaties.

Instead, he congratulated South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the role he has played in outreach efforts since coming to power in May.

"There never was a time when the diplomatic path emerged," Rhodes said. "It's the South Korean president here who has really taken the initiative with this."

Rhodes served as Obama's deputy national security adviser for strategic communications, and was instrumental in crafting the Iran nuclear deal.

