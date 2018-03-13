John McCain slams Trump's nominee for CIA director for participating in ‘one of the darkest chapters in American history’

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is demanding President Trump’s CIA director nominee, Gina Haspel, clarify her position on torture because she participated in “one of the darkest chapters in American history.”

Haspel, who has been with the CIA since 1985, has come under fire for her involvement concerning waterboarding and other interrogation methods that detainees at a covert CIA prison in Thailand were subjected to in 2002.

“The torture of detainees in U.S. custody during the last decade was one of the darkest chapters in American history,” McCain, who was tortured during the Vietnam War, said in a statement Tuesday. “Ms. Haspel needs to explain the nature and extent of her involvement in the CIA’s interrogation program during the confirmation process.”

The Bush administration participated in torture methods to obtain intelligence following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

McCain noted U.S. law currently outlaws enhanced interrogation techniques, which current CIA director Mike Pompeo agreed he would uphold, and said any CIA nominee must vow to ensure that remains the case.

“Any nominee for director of the CIA must pledge without reservation to uphold this prohibition, which has helped us regain our position of leadership in the struggle for universal human rights,” McCain said.

Despite his reservations about Haspel, McCain praised Pompeo.

“I have known Mike Pompeo for many years and believe he will continue to serve our nation honorably as Secretary of State, if confirmed,” McCain said. “With the world order rapidly giving way to chaos, it is more important than ever for our nation to lead from a position of strength on the international stage.”

“And with rising threats wherever we turn, our defense officials — and our troops serving bravely around the world — need a reliable partner in diplomacy,” he added. “I am confident that Mike Pompeo can meet that challenge as Secretary of State.”

McCain’s comments come after Trump revealed on Tuesday morning that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was being booted from his post and Pompeo would take his place. Haspel was nominated Tuesday morning to replace Pompeo, and will be the first female CIA director if she is confirmed.