Russia to retaliate against UK by expelling British diplomats

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday his country would expel British diplomats from Moscow after British Prime Minister Theresa May expelled 23 Russian diplomats from the United Kingdom.

“We will, of course," Lavrov said when asked if Russia would retaliate in kind.

Russia had vowed retaliation against the U.K. if Russian diplomats were expelled. May removed them this week after accusing Russia of carrying out a chemical attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, while in Britain.

“British Government is again seeking to launch a groundless anti-Russian campaign,” Russia's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, according to Reuters . “Needless to say, our response measures will not be long in coming."

Russia has denied any involvement in the attack against Skirpal and his daughter.

Britain, the U.S., Germany, and France all called on Russia Thursday to respond to and explain the attack.