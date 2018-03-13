Trump: House Intel's decision to close Russia probe 'left no doubt' about collusion

President Trump on Tuesday morning praised the House Intelligence Committee's decision to close its year-long investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign while concluding no such scheming took place.

"We're very happy with the decision by the House Intelligence Committee saying there was absolutely no collusion with respect to Russia," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

"It was a very proud decision, a strong decision backed up by — I understand they're going to be releasing hundreds of pages of proof and evidence," Trump said. "We are very, very happy with that decision. It was a powerful decision that left no doubt."

Democrats on the committee have complained that Republicans rushed the investigation and concluded it before gathering all facts. Republicans, however, have argued they interviewed everyone involved with the campaign at least once and found no evidence to suggest Trump associates coordinated with Russians.

The Senate Intelligence Committee continues to probe alleged collusion, and special counsel Robert Mueller is also looking into the allegations. No investigative body has thus far revealed evidence of collusion.