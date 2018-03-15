Trump promises good economic times ahead with Larry Kudlow on board

President Trump said Thursday that the U.S. will have “many years of Great Economic & Financial Success,” with Larry Kudlow as his new National Economic Council director.

“Larry Kudlow will be my Chief Economic Advisor as Director of the National Economic Council,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Our Country will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labor force leading the way! #MAGA”

Trump asked the CNBC contributor to be his new chief economic adviser on Tuesday and he accepted.

Kudlow will replace Gary Cohn, who was known to oppose Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum. Kudlow also opposes the tariffs, but Trump has indicated he wants Kudlow to see the tariffs as a negotiating lever to strike more balanced trade agreements with other countries.