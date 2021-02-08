With its twisted idea of social justice, Biden’s DOJ will let discrimination against Asian Americans slide

Despite repeated promises to clamp down on racism against Asian Americans, President Biden’s Justice Department decided to withdraw a lawsuit targeting Yale University for rampant discrimination against Asian American applicants.

The same social justice dogma that considers it racist to refer to the novel coronavirus as the “Chinese coronavirus” also views the higher education industry’s systemic bias against Asian Americans as a positive good. When the Justice Department announced it would be dropping the Yale case, the American Civil Liberties Union applauded it.

While there are no publicly available statistics for Yale’s admissions, we do have ample evidence of Asian American college applicants being held to a higher standard in general, as well as damning data from its fellow Ivy League university, Harvard.

So why does Biden spend so much time claiming he and Vice President Kamala Harris will fight racism, including against Asian Americans, only to toss out a lawsuit fighting the most consequential forms of anti-Asian discrimination? He finds the need to virtue-signal in this way precisely because he is tossing out the lawsuit. This is just like how Nike, once loathed by the Left for its use of sweatshop labor, became a liberal darling through the symbolic gesture of inking a multimillion-dollar deal with failed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The result? No one talks about its sweatshop problem anymore, even as Nike lobbies against laws hampering its ability to use the slave labor of Uighurs currently facing genocide in China.

Wokeness thus covers a multitude of sins, allowing Biden to have his cake and eat it too. And while some may not care about the demographics of future consultants and investment bankers that Yale churns out, anti-Asian discrimination masquerading as social justice is trickling down rapidly to the masses.

One prominent example is the woke brigade’s war against a group of New York City’s highly selective public schools, where admissions are based solely on the city’s Specialized High School Admissions Test. Because only 470 black and Latino students were admitted to these elite eight schools last year, Mayor Bill de Blasio and nearly every other New York City mayoral candidate (except for front-runner Andrew Yang) wish to scrap the test as unfair to minorities. This despite the fact that 2,305 Asian American students — that is, more than twice the number of white students — were admitted to these schools.

This isn’t just a racial conflict — it is a class conflict as well. Asian Americans, the most impoverished racial demographic in New York City, comprise 90% of the students who qualify for free or reduced lunch at Stuyvesant, one of the elite eight, where they also comprise three-quarters of the student body. For thousands of Asian Americans, the majority of whom are either immigrants or the children of immigrants, the specialized test is their ticket out of poverty, and the Left wants to take it away in the name of wokeness.

Now that Biden has dropped the Yale case, benevolent bullies across the country just got the green light to rig the game against Asian American students. Admissions officers simply discount the value of their intelligence and academic performance by giving them low scores on personality. One could hardly imagine a more racist stereotype with which to disparage Asian Americans, yet the Biden administration approves.

Biden’s defenders will argue that racism against privileged Asians is worth it if we can only produce more black and Latino Ivy graduates. But if Biden was serious and this wasn’t simply about racism against Asians, he would act to end the teachers union-orchestrated school closures, which have hurt black and Latino students more than any other race. Don’t hold your breath on that one.