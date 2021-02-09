Daily on Energy, Presented by AHRI: Biden team stumbling over jobs questions

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what’s going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!

HANDLING JOBS QUESTIONS: The Biden administration is struggling to get out of its own way as it tries to make the case that its clean energy and infrastructure spending agenda will create new jobs that can replace lost work in the fossil fuel industry.

A pointed exchange at yesterday’s White House press briefing demonstrates how the Biden team has not developed a coherent response to questions, including from union leaders who endorsed him, about how his early move to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline could cost jobs. The Laborers’ International Union of North America has said the Keystone decision will cost 1,000 existing union jobs and 10,000 projected temporary construction jobs (it would support much fewer permanent jobs).

“When it is and where it is that they can go for their green job?” Peter Doocy of Fox News asked press secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki responded sarcastically to a line of questioning that she surely should be anticipating.

“Well, I’d certainly welcome you to present your data of all the thousands and thousands of people who won’t be getting a green job,” Psaki said. “Maybe next time you’re here, you can present that.”

She went on to repeat the Biden team mantra that his forthcoming plan to investment in infrastructure will create “good-paying union jobs” and “advance our climate and clean energy goals.”

Whether those new jobs are created or not, Psaki and other Biden officials such as John Kerry who have stumbled over similar questions risk undercutting the buy-in for their agenda if they dismiss the challenge of matching lost fossil fuel jobs with new ones created in clean energy.

Note: During the campaign, Joe Biden was careful to avoid being put on the defensive about his climate platform and jobs.

“When I think about climate change, the word I think of is ‘jobs,’” he said in introducing his plan in July, a phrase he’s used again since becoming president.

The written plans of the campaign also were responsive to the challenge, as are many of the administration’s early documents. The on-the-spot rhetoric so far, though, hasn’t been as nimble.

Biden’s executive order on climate change includes creating an interagency working group to come up with ideas to help communities dependent on fossil fuels. The group, headed by Biden Domestic Climate Coordinator Gina McCarthy and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, is set to report results in 60 days, so we’ll see if their approach in writing is more calibrated than their rhetoric.

JOHN KERRY’S CHINA BET: Kerry faces a daunting task as he seeks to prove the Biden administration can set aside the biggest confrontations with China to cooperate on combating climate change, Josh reports for a story this morning.

China has rejected Kerry’s contention that climate action be treated as a “critical standalone issue” that can be “compartmentalized” as the two countries feud over trade, intellectual property theft, market access, and human rights.

Skeptics of Kerry’s single-minded approach argue that climate change naturally intersects with other issues, such as trade.

The research group ClearView Energy Partners said in a note yesterday that China could potentially “wield concessions on climate as a source of leverage in other negotiations” an argument recently proffered by none other than former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton.

The Cold War analogy: Kerry and his allies refer to his goal of treating climate as a standalone issue with China as a Reagan-Reykjavik moment, comparing it to the U.S. and Soviet Union negotiating over nuclear arms. “There’s ample precedent for countries cooperating in areas of mutual interest while competing in others,” said David Sandalow, a former under secretary of energy in the Obama administration.

Reasons for optimism: Defenders of Kerry’s approach say mitigating climate change is an obvious area of national interest in both countries, the world’s top two emitters and largest economies.

“The Chinese-U.S. relationship will largely determine the success or failure of climate mitigation globally,” Paul Bledsoe, who was a climate change adviser to former President Bill Clinton, told Josh. “Therefore, it has a separate identity apart from purely bilateral grievances.”

China is eager to maintain dominance in manufacturing clean energy technologies and deploying renewables and electric vehicles, areas where Biden aims for the U.S. to close the gap.

“The posture is not so much to sit with your arms folded and wait for the other guy to set a good climate target. Are you going to own the next generation of global energy markets, or are you not?” said Paul Bodnar, a managing director at RMI who was senior director for energy and climate change on the Obama administration’s National Security Council.

TONKO EYES INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH: Democratic Rep. Paul Tonko, who leads the climate subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said today he is prioritizing working with Biden to pass an infrastructure bill with “green threads of climate response.”

Tonko, in a virtual press conference outlining his agenda, said an infrastructure bill could focus on building out electric vehicle charging infrastructure and modernizing the electricity grid.

But the New York Democrat was not ready to weigh in on what climate-specific policies Congress should pursue. Tonko issued a supportive statement last week related to a plan by Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota to pursue a clean electricity standard as part of an infrastructure bill through reconciliation. He was less effusive, however, about the idea today.

“If there is need, a demand by the process to have a CES, we would work with the two Houses and both parties to make it in accordance with a full plan that gets us to the 2050 goal [net-zero emissions],” Tonko said. Tonko, however, said Congress must focus on an “economy-wide solution” to climate change, and he noted a clean electricity standard only applies to the power sector.

An economy-wide solution is usually code for carbon pricing, but Tonko suggested that was one of several options.

“We are going to remain open to all the elements,” Tonko said, adding that carbon pricing is not the only solution.

REGAN NOMINATION CLEARS SENATE ENVIRONMENT PANEL: Four Republicans joined Democrats on the Senate Environment Committee to approve Michael Regan’s nomination to be EPA administrator this morning.

The six other Republicans on the panel, however, voted against Regan’s nomination, despite several of them saying he is qualified for the position and the type of individual they’d like to see leading the agency.

“Unfortunately, officials in place at the White House and at the EPA have already set the agenda before he achieves the office,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the top Republican on the committee. “It is unclear whether Secretary Regan, if confirmed, would have any authority or have the authority to stop the regulatory march towards the Green New Deal.”

Even the Republicans who voted to approve Regan’s nomination are wary of Biden’s climate agenda and Regan’s role in it. Sen. Kevin Cramer, who voted to advance Regan’s nomination, said he will “reserve” his decision on whether to confirm Regan on the Senate floor. “I hope to receive reassurances that collaboration is possible before then,” Cramer said in a statement.

WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL READY TO FIGHT BIDEN ON CLIMATE: Patrick Morrisey, the West Virginia attorney general who vigorously fought Obama-era emissions mandates, is preparing to battle even stricter policies from the Biden team.

“The Biden administration is taking some of the ideas from President Obama and growing them on steroids,” Morrisey told Abby in a recent interview. “You see a very aggressive federal government that is focused on a particular ideology.”

Morrisey said he and other Republican attorneys general are already exploring options to challenge sweeping climate change executive actions Biden has taken in his first few weeks, including cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

He’s also looking at ways to address a federal appeals court ruling one day before Biden’s inauguration that struck down the Trump EPA’s Clean Power Plan replacement, which set much narrower carbon controls for power plants.

Morrisey told Abby he and his GOP attorney general colleagues are trying to get out ahead of any strict climate mandates the Biden administration issues to reassure companies it isn’t a guarantee those mandates will hold up in court.

More from the interview in Abby’s story in this week’s Washington Examiner magazine.

HOW THE FED IS FOCUSING ON CLIMATE RISK: The Federal Reserve is incorporating climate change risks into its regulatory oversight in two ways: calling on individual financial institutions to monitor climate risks to their own business and assessing climate vulnerabilities to the entire financial system.

That is according to a report yesterday from Glenn Rudebusch, a senior policy adviser and executive vice president in the Economic Research Department of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

“The effects of climate change are inescapable and include far-reaching economic and financial consequences for many households and businesses,” Rudebusch wrote.

The Fed has increasingly been sounding the alarm on climate change. Late last year, it formally joined a global network of central banks focused on the issue and it included discussion of climate change in its semiannual report on financial stability for the first time.

These moves have drawn criticism from Republican lawmakers, who fear the steps could prompt banks to minimize fossil fuel investments. The Fed, though, has said it is still in the early stages of determining how to assess climate change risks.

INDIA’S FUTURE IS ALSO KEY FOR CLIMATE: India has a “tremendous opportunity” to avoid following the high carbon pathway of its peers as it seeks to fill what’s expect to be the largest increase in energy demand of any country over the next 20 years, the International Energy Agency said in a report today.

India is already the world’s third largest consuming country, and the third biggest emitter (it is a much smaller emitter on a cumulative basis), with 80% of its demand being met by coal, oil, and solid biomass.

But India will soon become the world’s most populated country, and millions of households are set to buy new appliances, air conditioning units, and vehicles. To meet growth in electricity demand over the next two decades, India will need to add a power system the size of the European Union to what it has now, IEA projects.

India is already a leader in solar power, with huge plans to add 450 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, mostly through relying on the sun.

But assuming today’s policies don’t change, India’s emissions will rise 50% by 2040, more than any other country, IEA says.

That’s because even with improvements in the power sector, India doesn’t have easy answers to reduce emissions in transportation and industrial uses.

“A crucial task ahead is to put the industrial sector on a similarly new path through more widespread electrification, material and energy efficiency, technologies such as CCUS, and a switch to progressively lower-carbon fuels,” IEA said, noting the same tools are key for cleaning up transportation.

RELATED…BIDEN AND INDIA SEEK CLIMATE COOPERATION: Biden and India’s prime minister Narendra Modi committed the two countries would “renew their partnership on climate change” in a phone call yesterday.

Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his confirmation hearing that the U.S. cooperating with India on reducing emissions is a “necessity.”

COURT PAUSES LAWSUIT OVER CALIFORNIA VEHICLE AUTHORITY: A federal appeals court agreed yesterday, at the Biden administration’s request, to pause litigation over the Trump administration’s elimination of California’s ability to set its own, stricter greenhouse gas tailpipe limits.

The Biden administration asked the court last week to pause the lawsuit, saying it was closely reviewing the elimination of California’s vehicle waiver and suggesting it would likely take a position different from the Trump agencies. Biden, in his day-one climate executive order, directed the EPA and the Transportation Department to review the Trump administration’s action and propose any revisions by April.

The court’s pause also comes after the remaining automakers that had backed the Trump administration in the lawsuit dropped their support “in a gesture of good faith” to Biden as the companies seek to begin negotiations over fuel economy standards with his team.

WHITE HOUSE CEQ STAFFS UP: Biden announced new staff today to the White House Council on Environmental Quality, tapping personnel to focus on reducing emissions in specific sectors.

Among the hires are Mark Chambers, who was director of New York City’s office of sustainability, as senior director for building emissions; Austin Brown, formerly executive director of the UC Davis Policy Institute for Energy, as senior director for transportation emissions; and Sara Gonzalez-Rothi as senior director of water after she was senior counsel on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

Biden also named Matt Lee-Ashley, who comes from the Center for American Progress, as CEQ’s senior director of lands and interim chief of staff.

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Alexandra Dapolito Dunn, who served as the EPA’s chemical safety chief during the Trump administration, has joined the law firm Baker Botts in its environmental, safety, and incident response division, the firm announced yesterday.

Molly Block, who most recently served as deputy associate administrator for policy in the Trump EPA’s press office, has joined Sen. Bill Cassidy’s office as press secretary.

