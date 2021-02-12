Daily on Energy, Presented by AHRI: Biden innovation push could appeal to Republicans

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what’s going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT: President Biden’s latest climate announcement is speaking Republican lawmakers’ language: clean energy innovation.

The White House, following its first National Climate Task Force meeting yesterday, unveiled a new Climate Innovation Working Group to coordinate research and development across federal agencies on nascent low-carbon technologies.

As a first step in that effort, the Energy Department said it would provide $100 million in funding through its energy innovation hub, known as ARPA-E, for early stage research in “cutting-edge, disruptive” clean energy technologies. The working group itself, the White House said, is advancing a priority Biden laid out on the campaign trail to create a separate climate innovation hub, which he would call ARPA-C.

The innovation push could garner bipartisan support: Ramping up funding for research and development of low-carbon technologies is really the only climate space where Republicans and Democrats have been able to collaborate so far. The bipartisan energy package passed as part of year-end spending legislation is proof of that (Congress still must appropriate funding for programs in that law, which is mostly focused on demonstration of clean technologies rather than R&D).

ARPA-E, too, has historically earned strong support from both parties. Congress consistently protected its budget as the Trump administration repeatedly sought its elimination.

Biden’s new effort is getting enthusiastic praise from the Senate’s most conservative Democrat, Energy Committee Chairman Joe Manchin.

“Innovation is critical to addressing the climate challenges facing us today and to charting a path to a cleaner energy future,” said the West Virginia senator, who holds the keys to Senate Democrats’ agenda.

Conservative clean energy groups, too, are offering support.

Heather Reams, the executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, told us she “welcomes” the latest Biden initiative after opposing some of his early executive actions targeting fossil fuels, including canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and pausing new oil and gas leasing on federal lands.

“We have long supported early stage clean energy research and development,” Reams said, adding the administration and Congress need to make sure to fund the technologies “all the way through the process” to deployment in order to get through the “valley of death.”

Worth noting: The Biden administration outlines a number of nascent low-carbon technologies the working group will focus on developing and lowering costs for, including energy storage, sustainable fuels for aviation and shipping, carbon-free heat and industrial processes, green hydrogen, direct air capture, and carbon capture retrofits to industrial facilities and power plants.

Rich Powell, executive director of ClearPath, told us it’s a “good step” for the Biden team to broaden the focus of its $100 million solicitation to include technologies beyond wind and solar. Prior funding opportunities announced through ARPA-E have identified important technology, such as grid-scale storage.

“It typically surfaces some really interesting projects,” Powell said.

Biden will need a whole lot more than $100 million to help make these technologies cheaper and more readily commercialized, however.

He’ll need Congress, and at least a handful of Republican senators, to grant more funding.

MANCHIN CALLS ON BIDEN TO NOT GIVE UP ON GAS: Manchin is asking Biden to consider the “many benefits” of natural gas production as the administration crafts future executive actions.

In another letter to Biden yesterday, Manchin, who recently pushed Biden to reconsider nixing the Keystone XL oil pipeline, seems to warn against limiting oil and gas leasing on federal lands beyond the temporary pause his administration has ordered.

Manchin, who represents West Virginia, which has seen gas production replace coal, said Biden must take into account how the shale boom has bolstered energy security and supported more than 1 million jobs as he “evaluates the federal oil and gas leasing program.”

He stressed the U.S. can continue producing natural gas “responsibly” by reducing methane flaring and leaks and developing carbon capture technologies.

BIPARTISAN BILL COULD HELP BIDEN CLEAN ENERGY DIRECTIVES: GOP Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Democratic Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont introduced a bill yesterday to make it easier for the federal government to purchase renewable energy.

The changes included in the bill would help federal agencies meet a directive from Biden in his sweeping climate executive order to purchase more renewable electricity.

The bill would allow federal agencies to enter into renewable energy contracts lasting up to 30 years — currently most are restricted from contracts longer than 10 years, which makes it hard for them to offer providers the financial certainty they would need. It would also direct the Energy secretary to develop “uniform commercial terms and conditions” for federal agencies to use as they source renewable energy.

INTERIOR PLANS TRIBAL MEETINGS: The Interior Department announced yesterday it will host a series of consultations with tribal leaders next month.

“Meaningful consultations ensure we center Tribal voices as we address the health, economic, racial justice and climate crises — all of which disproportionately impact American Indian and Alaska Natives,” said Ann Marie Bledsoe Downes, Interior’s deputy solicitor for Indian Affairs.

Biden’s Interior secretary nominee, Deb Haaland, is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna and would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary. She is expected to look to repair the historically checkered relationship between the federal government and the 574 federally recognized tribes.

COURT OVERTURNS TRUMP ON SAGE GROUSE: A federal judge yesterday overturned a Trump administration decision that stripped protections for the sage grouse, a chicken-sized bird, on 10 million acres across six Western states to allow for mining and other development.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill said Interior’s Bureau of Land Management failed to provide a “reasoned explanation” for a reversing a prior effort in the Obama administration to ban mining in the area to protect sage grouse habitat.

The Biden administration is expected to reconsider the matter.

DOE EXTENDS COMMENT ON VERSATILE TEST NUCLEAR REACTOR: The Energy Department this morning extended the public comment period through March 2 for a draft environmental impact assessment for constructing a Versatile Test Reactor.

The proposal, drafted in the Trump administration, chose the Idaho National Lab as its preferred site for building the reactor, which would be sodium-cooled and provide a fast neutron spectrum environment for testing new nuclear energy technologies, instead of companies having to build such facilities themselves or relying on foreign countries.

KERRY TO ADDRESS CERAWEEK: Biden climate envoy John Kerry will address the CERAWeek energy conference next month.

CERAWeek, which bills itself as the world’s largest annual energy conference, was canceled last year at the start of the pandemic, but it will be held virtually this year from March 1-5.

Previously confirmed speakers include Gina McCarthy, Biden’s national climate advisor, Bill Gates, Manchin, and the CEOs of Big Oil companies.

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Adriane Alicea started this week as deputy director at Green 2.0, an organization dedicated to increasing racial diversity in environmental groups.

Alicea was most recently director of government relations for MENTOR National and previously worked for Democrat Rep. Karen Bass of California.

